Class Action Filed Alleging Mislabeling of 'Canola Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Blend' Product; Smart Foods, LLC

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against Smart Foods, LLC, alleging that certain cooking oil products were mislabeled and marketed in a manner that misled consumers.The lawsuit, Naoum, et al. v. Smart Foods, LLC, Case No. 3:26-cv-01942-CAB-SBC, alleges that Smart Foods marketed a product labeled “Lombardi Canola Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Blend” that, according to independent laboratory testing cited in the complaint, did not contain detectable olive oil despite labeling suggesting the presence of olive oil.According to the complaint, plaintiffs allege that the product labeling included references to olive oil and imagery associated with olive oil products, which they contend led consumers to believe the product contained olive oil. The lawsuit further alleges that consumers paid a premium for the product based on these representations and would not have purchased the product had they known its true composition.The complaint asserts claims under California consumer protection statutes, including California Business and Professions Code sections governing unfair competition and false advertising, as well as California Health and Safety Code provisions governing labeling of blended oils. Plaintiffs seek restitution, damages, and injunctive relief requiring corrective labeling and other measures if the claims are proven.The lawsuit seeks to represent a nationwide class of consumers who purchased the product within the applicable limitations period, as well as a California subclass of purchasers. The case is currently at an early stage, and no court has made any findings regarding the merits of the allegations. A copy of the filed complaint can be found here: https://workdrive.zohoexternal.com/external/e032e407aea1c5e45ea50a5785bd48a553058d8dfe3c50376316633df983970e Plaintiffs are represented by the following law firms:SWIGART LAW GROUP, APCjosh@swigartlawgroup.com2221 Camino del Rio S, Suite 308San Diego, CA 92108Telephone: (866)-219-3343THE LAW OFFICE OF QUINTIN G. SHAMMAM2111 Camino del Rio S, Suite 207San Diego, CA 92108Telephone: (619)-444-0001quintin@shammamlaw.comTHE LAW OFFICE OF JOSEPH M. ATTIQ2111 Camino del Rio S, Suite 207San Diego, CA 92108Telephone: (619)-520-5201joseph@attiqlaw.com

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