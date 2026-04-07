Forensic Accountant and Financial Investigator Ed Martin of Sage Investigations Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce, wills, and marital finances can get messy, but sometimes, the truth is just a puzzle waiting to be solved. Ed Martin, founder of Sage Investigations and a veteran of over 50 years in forensic accounting, knows all too well how complicated family fortunes and marital money trails can become, especially when love, loss, and trust collide.

One of Martin’s recent cases, which he refers to as “the pre-nup that wasn’t,” shines a spotlight on the tangled world of marital asset tracing. It’s a world where missing documents, disappearing paper trails, and emotional family battles are just another day at the office.

Growing up with a love of puzzles, Martin’s knack for analysis, interviewing, and a sharp eye for evidence quickly found a home in the world of forensic accounting. “Putting those pieces together is what I love to do,” Martin shares. “Every investigation is a big puzzle, except the pieces are people, documents, and numbers, and the stakes are often life changing.”

Case Study: When a Prenup Is Just a Piece of Paper

Martin’s foray into the courtroom drama involved a wealthy contractor and his second wife, who’d spent three decades together. Despite warnings from legal and financial advisors, the husband went forward with the marriage without a solid prenuptial agreement. “He was worth millions, she had almost nothing, and everyone told him to protect himself,” Martin recalls. But love prevailed over legal caution.

The husband meticulously kept financial records for 30 years, safeguarding his assets in annuities, insurance policies, and investments under his control. However, as his health declined, so did his ability to track everything. This culminated in the mysterious disappearance of his records. The daughter, his sole heir, found herself at a loss: assets were tangled, documents were gone, and the family’s trust in each other eroded.

This is where Martin’s expertise came into play. Combining interviews, subpoenas for bank records, and old computer files, he recreated the husband’s net worth and asset trail. “It was a classic net worth reconstruction,” Martin explains. “Even with missing paperwork, bank records and affidavits from brokers allowed us to piece together the complete financial story.”

Lessons Learned: Asset Protection and Unintended Consequences

The case’s outcome is still pending, but Martin’s involvement illuminated a vital lesson: marriages without clear agreements or trusts risk not only heartbreak but complicated legal entanglements. “Assets can vanish, records can disappear, and sometimes the people left behind are those who thought they were protected,” Martin says.

For husbands and or wives looking to ensure their assets end up where they intend, Martin’s advice is straightforward: Trusts are the single most effective tool for controlling asset distribution after death. “A trust with a responsible administrator can make sure inheritances and distributions go exactly where the grantor wants,” Martin advises. “Properly constructed trusts take a lot of uncertainty out of the equation.”

For spouses who find themselves at a financial disadvantage after decades of marriage, Martin urges proactive planning. “It’s critical to discuss finances early and often. Set up personal savings, even if modest, and insist on understanding household assets. Sometimes, a simple IRA or small savings account can make a huge difference,” he notes.

The Unfair Reality: When Divorce Laws Fall Short

Martin’s cases often reveal how divorce laws can leave one spouse vulnerable, especially women who have relied on their partner’s income. “It’s not always fair. Sometimes, after decades together, a wife can be left with almost nothing, such as half of a Social Security check,” he observes. “And if the breadwinner has been hiding money, it takes a forensic accountant to uncover the truth. But even then, court outcomes may only deviate slightly from a standard split.”

Martin emphasizes the importance of documenting financial abuse and pursuing “innocent spouse” relief with the IRS in cases where tax evasion or hidden income is involved. “If you didn’t know about hidden money or tax fraud, you need to prove it. Good documentation and sometimes even police reports help,” he adds.

Sage Investigations: Solving More Than Just Numbers

Ed Martin and Sage Investigations have earned a reputation for their tenacity and puzzle-solving prowess in high-stakes divorce, inheritance, and fraud cases. The firm blends forensic accounting with a commitment to fairness, helping clients navigate the opaque waters of asset tracing, prenups, and financial disputes.

“Every client, every story, is unique,” Martin concludes. “But the puzzle pieces are all there. It just takes someone willing to ask the hard questions, follow the money, and keep digging until the picture is clear.

About Sage Investigations

Sage Investigations is a forensic accounting and financial investigation firm based in Austin, Texas, founded by former IRS Special Agent Ed Martin. The firm’s services include forensic accounting, fraud investigations, business and partnership divorces, estate analysis, and litigation support. With a track record of solving high-profile cases and untangling complex financial disputes, Sage Investigations delivers clear answers in even the most challenging situations.

Close Up Radio recently featured Edmond Martin, founder of Sage Investigations in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday April 1st at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-4-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-forensic-accountant/id1785721253?i=1000758837568

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-4-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-forensic-accountant-and-financial-investigator-ed-martin-of-sage-investigations-328864165

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3rKqZLwntdK4rA9zFqfbkK

For more information about Edmond Martin and Sage Investigations, please visit https://www.sageinvestigations.com/

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