Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono Unveils Exclusive Green Season Offers and Activities Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono Unveils Exclusive Green Season Offers and Activities.

NISEKO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono is nestled within a breathtaking natural landscape that boasts stunning views of the Annupuri ranges and Mount Yotei. We invite discerning travelers to experience our year-round mountain resort with exclusive green season offers and various activities, where every visit promises delightful surprises.Niseko’s summer weather is refreshingly cool, providing a perfect escape from the heat of the city. With pleasant temperatures and clear skies, it’s an ideal ultimate destination for outdoor exploration and relaxation.Private Onsen with Mountain Yotei View in Luxurious Suite RoomsDiscover the ultimate in luxury and privacy with our suite's exclusive private onsen, where serenity meets breathtaking views of Mount Yotei. This tranquil retreat allows guests to unwind in luxurious surroundings, soaking in the mineral-rich waters while enjoying the picturesque summer landscape. The private onsen offers a unique opportunity for rejuvenation and relaxation, making it a perfect getaway after a day of adventure.Culinary Delights at Park Hyatt Niseko HanazonoSavor the exquisite tastes of Hokkaido with our diverse dining options, tailored to suit the varied preferences of our international guests. Experience authentic Japanese cuisine crafted with the freshest local ingredients, from sashimi to seasonal grilled vegetables at Robata, carefully selected Kinki fish and wagyu beef cooked by our skillful chefs at Teppan. Our skilled chefs are dedicated to accommodating dietary restrictions and preferences, ensuring that every meal is an enjoyable experience. The restaurant features an elegant ambiance, perfect for intimate dinners or family gatherings, where guests can indulge in thoughtfully curated tasting menus that celebrate the rich culinary heritage of the region.Le Petit Chef - Kids Cooking ClassEvery summer, Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono introduces kids' culinary classes for young chefs aged 5 to 12. Under the guidance of our talented chefs, children will learn to create delightful dishes such as dim sum, pizza, and exquisite ice cream parfaits. At the conclusion of each class, participants will proudly showcase their culinary masterpieces to family and friends, making a delightful experience of learning and creativity.Summer Wellness at Park Hyatt NisekoRefresh your senses and revitalize your spirit with our comprehensive wellness offerings in Niseko. Get-away trip invites you to indulge in the soothing onsen, where you can relax and unwind in a serene environment. Our inviting indoor 25-meter pool provides a refreshing escape, while state-of-the-art spa facilities offer a range of treatments to pamper and renew, featuring Sisley Paris products for curated facial and body treatments, and Niseko local brand ICOR offers a refreshing experience.The Fitness Center boasts state-of-the-art Life Fitness and Hammer Strength gym equipment, including cardiovascular machines, isotonic machines, and free weights, all under the care of our dedicated wellness team.Stay & Play Golf PackageSharpen your golfing skills at Hanazono Golf, located adjacent to Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono. The 18-hole course offers a challenging experience against the backdrop of Niseko's enthralling natural beauty, complete with scenic vistas of Mount Yotei and the Annupuri mountain ranges. After a day on the greens, unwind with after-golf beverages and a healthy meal at Café Hana 2, where you can enjoy international cuisines and Pierre Hermé Paris desserts. The Stay & Play Golf Package includes daily breakfast, one round at Hanazono Golf, in-room exclusive amenities, and complimentary transport between the hotel and the golf course.For details, please visit the official offer page:For information on Hanazono Golf, please visit the official website:Mountain LightsExperience "Mountain Lights," a mesmerizing large-scale light art installation set in the beautiful nature of Niseko Hanazono Resort. Created by world-renowned British artist Bruce Munro, this spectacular outdoor exhibition spans 1.3 km and welcomes guests annually during the summer season.Moon Blooms, a new film released in 2024, is an iteration of “Field of Light,” which has become Bruce’s signature work and expanded around the world. We invite you to immerse yourself in the world of Mountain Lights visually and verbally.World of Hyatt members staying for two or more consecutive nights at Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono will receive complimentary tickets to the Mountain Lights exhibition.Mountain Lights website:Summer FireworksEmbark on a magical journey this summer with spectacular fireworks displays at Niseko Hanazono Resort. Guests at Park Hyatt Niseko can enjoy a night of breathtaking colors illuminating the sky, set against the backdrop of the Mountain Lights installation.Fireworks will be held on several special dates throughout the summer.Padel: Experience the World’s Fastest-Growing Racket SportPark Hyatt Niseko Hanazono is excited to introduce the new padel facility under a collaboration with PADEL+, aims to enrich the summer offerings of Niseko as a hub for sports tourism and wellness in northern Japan.Located within Niseko Hanazono Resort and adjacent to Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, the new padel courts offer a high-quality, accessible activity for resort guests and visitors to the Niseko area. As a facility open to the public, it also aims to support community health, well-being, and the promotion of an active lifestyle.For more information regarding Padel, please visit the official website:HANAZONO ZIPFLIGHTMega Zipline - One of the World's largest ziplines is now in Hanazono! The total zip tour distance is 2,591 meters in length, and the longest in Japan, “MACH 3”, at 1,700 meters, reaches speeds over 110km/h. Hanazono Zipflight will take you through the experience of a lifetime of flying.Two ziplines are set side by side, allowing you to experience it together with friends and family. Enjoy a spectacular view of Hokkaido's landmark Mount Yotei and the beauty of the surrounding area as far as the eye can see.For more information regarding Hanazono ZipFlight, please visit the official website:About PARK HYATT NISEKO HANAZONOA Year-Round Luxury Mountain Retreat in Japan’s Premier Golf & Ski DestinationFor details, please visit our website parkhyattniseko.com

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