Loyal Source Appoints Federal Healthcare Leader Gil Smith as Executive Director of Growth and Development

Gil Smith, Exec Dir, Growth & Development

We’re excited to welcome Gil Smith to Loyal Source. His federal healthcare leadership and Navy background strengthen our mission-driven work.” — Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyal Source, a nationally recognized provider of healthcare and technology solutions for government agencies, today announced the hiring of Gil Smith as Executive Director of Growth and Development.Mr. Smith brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across the U.S. government, international development, and the private sector. Throughout his career, he has led organizational transformation, scaled complex operations, and driven sustainable growth in highly regulated federal and global markets.His distinguished background includes service in the U.S. Government’s Senior Executive Service and Senior Foreign Service, leadership roles supporting global humanitarian and development missions, and a proven record of building high-performing organizations within both established enterprises and entrepreneurial ventures. A retired Naval Officer, Mr. Smith served as a Chief Hospital Corpsman and in the Medical Service Corps. Most recently, he held a senior leadership role at Philips North America, where he shaped government market strategy and strengthened pipeline discipline and growth performance.At Loyal Source, Mr. Smith will lead enterprise growth and development initiatives, focusing on expanding the company’s presence across U.S. and international government markets. His expertise in strategic positioning, partnership development, and mission-driven execution will further enhance Loyal Source’s ability to deliver innovative workforce, healthcare, and program solutions.“We are excited to welcome Gil to the Loyal Source team,” said Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer at Loyal Source. “As a seasoned federal healthcare executive and Navy Veteran, Gil brings exceptional leadership, integrity, and a proven ability to translate vision into measurable impact. We are proud to have him at the helm of our business development team as we continue to expand our mission-driven work.”About Loyal SourceLoyal Source is a leading provider of healthcare and technology solutions supporting mission-critical operations for federal, state, and local government agencies worldwide. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company employs more than 2,000 professionals delivering expertise across medical services, engineering, information technology, data analytics, and program management. Named Washington Technology’s Top 100 government contractors, Loyal Source advances innovative solutions that foster healthier communities and deliver measurable impact. For more information, visit www.loyalsource.com

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