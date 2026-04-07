Sunstone Credit Launches Large Loan Program for Commercial Solar and Energy Storage Projects Up to $30 Million

Expansion addresses a critical gap in the market, enabling more businesses to capture the federal Investment Tax Credit before the July 4th Safe Harbor deadline

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Credit, Inc., the commercial solar and storage loan platform that helps businesses switch to distributed energy, today announced the launch of its Large Loan Program, extending its financing eligibility to commercial solar and energy storage projects ranging from $6 million to $30 million. The program is available immediately across all 50 states and D.C.

Sunstone originally launched to serve the most underserved portion of the commercial solar market: businesses seeking loans from $50,000 to $6 million, a segment traditionally ignored by lenders. With the new Large Loan Program, Sunstone is now extending that same mission to larger projects, a segment that has also been underserved or served poorly historically. Incumbent capital providers in this space are slow to move, create excessive friction, and as a result, many projects never get financed at all. Sunstone's loan products are purpose-built for commercial solar and storage, and the company brings a streamlined, low-friction experience that its customers and installer partners have come to expect.

"We have consistently seen demand from customers with projects above $6 million, and for years we had to turn them away," said Josh Goldberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunstone Credit. "Removing that ceiling is something we are thrilled about. Commercial solar is growing at every scale and as utility rates continue to climb, businesses of all sizes are looking for solutions. Our mission is to reduce friction in the adoption of energy transition products for businesses, and expanding our eligibility to larger loan sizes is a natural and important extension of that mission."

The timing of this launch is deliberate. Businesses whose projects commence construction by July 4, 2026 are eligible to Safe Harbor, locking in the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) regardless of when the project is ultimately placed in service. The Large Loan Program gives commercial customers with larger projects, which often carry longer development timelines, a direct path to financing in time to meet that critical deadline.

Similar to Sunstone’s core offering, most commercial property types are eligible for the Large Loan Program. The program also extends to SOL, Sunstone's recently launched loan product for standalone commercial energy storage. Customers can expect competitive pricing, fixed rates, and loan terms of up to 20 years, along with the streamlined application process that defines the Sunstone experience. To fund loans in this expanded size range, Sunstone will continue to leverage its established network of top-tier financial institutions.

Sunstone's AI-driven underwriting platform reduced time to credit decision by 25% in 2025, creating meaningful underwriting capacity that positions the company to efficiently serve the larger, more complex transactions that characterize this segment. That efficiency, combined with Sunstone's purpose-built loan products, is what sets the company apart from the traditional capital providers that have historically made larger commercial solar transactions slow and difficult to close.

This announcement builds on a strong period of momentum for Sunstone. The company recently surpassed $1 billion in commercial solar loan applications on its platform and launched SOL, the first-ever loan financing product for standalone commercial energy storage, milestones that reflect the accelerating demand from businesses nationwide seeking simple, affordable financing for solar and storage.

About Sunstone Credit:

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to unleash American energy dominance for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of energy, finance, and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class, AI-driven technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable, and easy-to-understand solar and storage loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone's products, they save money, exercise energy choice, and drive an energy-dominant future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com.

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