Heart, Hand, + Soul Project Emerges as Trusted Thought Partner in Early Childhood Education and Food Equity

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across Georgia and beyond, Heart, Hand, + Soul Project (HHSP) is increasingly recognized not only as a direct-service organization, but as an expert ambassador and thought partner shaping broader conversations around early childhood education and food equity.

From advisory boards to cross-sector roundtables, HHSP contributes grounded insight drawn from on-the-ground experience with children, families, and communities. Its leadership bridges practice and policy, bringing credibility to rooms where theory alone is insufficient.

Relational leadership is central to this role.

“Expertise without proximity is incomplete,” said Wande Okunoren-Meadows, Co-Creator and Executive Director. “We bring the voices of marginalized individuals into spaces where decisions are made. Our credibility is grounded in community. Our insight is sharpened by experience. It is our responsibility is to ensure that children, and especially children of divested communities, are never an afterthought in policy conversations.”

As a thought partner, HHSP supports strategic design, offers programmatic insight, and contributes to initiatives strengthening Georgia’s early childhood systems.

In an era demanding both innovation and integrity, HHSP isn’t here to play it safe. HHSP is on the ground, sleeves rolled up, standing in the gap. In a world full of noise and quick fixes, HHSP chooses something deeper: solutions based on real compassion and backed by evidence.

HHSP isn’t just talking about change. They are building it alongside the people most impacted, guided by values, accountable to neighbors, and committed to work that actually works.

About Hand, Heart, + Soul Project

The Hand, Heart, and Soul Project (HHSP) is a not-for-profit organization that cultivates wellness in Clayton County and beyond through access to nutrient-dense foods, holistic education, and advocacy. We are a boots-on-the-ground organization for healthy children, families, and communities. HHSP also works to build strong, healthy communities through people development, policy and advocacy, best practices, and wellness.

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