Heart, Hand, + Soul Project Re-Launches Community Champions Initiative to Cultivate Local Advocates

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA — Service is essential. Leadership is transformational.

Recognizing the difference, Heart, Hand, + Soul Project (HHSP) is intentionally shifting from a service-only model toward a community- led and community-powered model through the re-formation of its Community Champions initiative.

The goal is clear: develop advocates from within the very communities HHSP serves.

Through Community Champions, individuals, parents, and business people are provided pathways to grow into leaders, storytellers, and ambassadors, equipped not only to support their own families and communities, but to influence systems affecting all and drive community-led solutions that not only improve health, but strengthen relationships and local pride.

“We are not here to do for anyone what they can do for themselves, the genius lies within” said Wande Okunoren-Meadows, Co-Creator and Executive Director. “We exist to see communities rise, to claim their voice, their expertise, and their power. When parents move from recipients to architects, communities benefit. We have documented instances of this”

Community Champions lead from the ground up. They cultivate health, movement, and connection in the places they call home. They don’t wait for change; they grow it, one courageous step at a time.

The initiative reflects HHSP’s long-term belief: lasting change happens when those closest to the challenges are closest to the solutions.

By investing in local advocates, HHSP is not just serving communities. It is strengthening civic infrastructure.

About Hand, Heart, + Soul Project

The Hand, Heart, and Soul Project (HHSP) is a not-for-profit organization that cultivates wellness in Clayton County and beyond through access to nutrient-dense foods, holistic education, and advocacy. We are a boots-on-the-ground organization for healthy children, families, and communities. HHSP also works to build strong, healthy communities through people development, policy and advocacy, best practices, and wellness.

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