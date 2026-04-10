Premium Transfers opens Hertfordshire office to serve Elstree, Borehamwood and the M1/M25 corridor

New Elstree base, backed by a Hertsmere licence, expands Kiln House’s fixed price airport and corporate chauffeur services into Hertfordshire and North London.

ELSTREE, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Chauffeur Services – Premium Transfers, the West London luxury chauffeur company registered as Premium Transfers Ltd (Companies House No. 11473993) at Kings House, 174 Hammersmith Road, London W6 7JP, has opened a second operating base at Kiln House, 15–17 High Street, Elstree, Hertfordshire WD6 3BY, licensed under a Hertsmere Council Operator Licence. The new office extends the company's fixed-price airport transfer and corporate hire services to Borehamwood, Elstree, Radlett, Potters Bar, Barnet, and the M1/M25 corridor.Hertfordshire's transport market has shifted in recent years. Borehamwood's population grew by 13.67% between 2011 and 2021, the M1/M25 corridor handles significant corporate commuter traffic, and Elstree Studios' growth as one of the UK's busiest film and television production centres has driven demand for discreet, fixed-price VIP ground transport that standard private hire does not reliably match. A West London operator with a licensed Hertfordshire base can cover both airport corridors: Heathrow via the A4/M4 from W6, and Luton and Stansted directly from Elstree."We have operated out of West London for several years, running airport transfers on the A4/M4 corridor to Heathrow. The Elstree office gives us the same geographic advantage on the M1 side. We can reach Luton Airport in under 25 minutes and cover the Borehamwood studio corridor without the delays a central London dispatch would face." — Tina Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Premium Transfers Ltd.Clients booking from the Hertfordshire office have access to the full London fleet: Mercedes E-Class (up to four passengers, two large cases), S-Class S580, V-Class Jet Class (up to six passengers), Range Rover Autobiography, G-Wagon, Maybach AMG GLS, Sprinter, and Vito. All bookings are fixed-price: the fare quoted at the time of booking does not change, regardless of traffic conditions on the A1, M1, or M25. Drivers meet passengers in the arrivals hall with a name board and track incoming flights in real time, waiting without charge if a flight lands late.From Elstree the company covers airport transfers to Heathrow (all terminals), Luton, Stansted, and Gatwick, as well as corporate hire and hourly bookings across Borehamwood WD6, Radlett WD7, Potters Bar EN6, Barnet EN5, Brent Cross NW4, and the wider Hertsmere borough. Corporate accounts include monthly invoicing, vehicle pre-selection, and a dedicated operations contact. Event transfers, including premieres, studio screenings, and private functions, are available from the Elstree base with appropriate notice."Corporate travel managers and production coordinators in Hertfordshire have been booking us from London for some time. Putting a licensed base in the borough means we can offer the same on-time guarantee we provide at Heathrow. The Elstree location is not a satellite office. It is a fully operational second base." — Tina Gupta, Founder and Managing Director.Frequently asked questionsQ: What areas does Premium Transfers Ltd serve from its new Hertfordshire office?A: The Elstree office covers Borehamwood WD6, Radlett WD7, Potters Bar EN6, Barnet EN5, Brent Cross NW4, and the wider Hertsmere borough, with airport transfers to Heathrow, Luton, Stansted, and Gatwick.Q: Does Premium Transfers operate chauffeur transfers from Elstree to Heathrow Airport?A: Yes. Fixed-price transfers from Elstree and Borehamwood to all Heathrow terminals are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with meet-and-greet and flight tracking included.Q: What vehicles are available for chauffeur hire in Hertfordshire?A: The Hertfordshire fleet includes the Mercedes E-Class, S-Class S580, V-Class Jet Class, Range Rover Autobiography, G-Wagon, Maybach AMG GLS, Mercedes Sprinter, and Vito. These are the same vehicles available from the London headquarters.About Premium Transfers LtdLuxury Chauffeur Services – Premium Transfers is operated by Premium Transfers Ltd (Companies House No. 11473993), a licensed private hire operator with two bases: Kings House, 174 Hammersmith Road, London W6 7JP (primary), and Kiln House, 15–17 High Street, Elstree, Hertfordshire WD6 3BY (Hertsmere Council Operator Licence). The company operates a fleet of eight vehicle types, from Mercedes E-Class to Maybach AMG GLS, providing fixed-price airport transfers, corporate accounts, hourly hire, event transport, and meet-and-greet across London and Hertfordshire, 24 hours a day. Phone: +44 20 8090 9091. Website: https://www.premiumtransfers.co.uk/

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