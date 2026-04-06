AI Commerce Partnership Gives Publishers New Revenue Stream and Brands New Agentic Distribution

Brambles.ai and Shopnomix pair AI product discovery with affiliate commerce to extend reach for brands and help publishers monetize conversational shopping.

We built Shopnomix to drive real results, not just impressions. As AI commerce grows, this partnership unlocks new distribution, intent signals, revenue streams, and better consumer experiences.” — Colin Jeavons, CEO, Nomix Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brambles.ai, which builds AI shopping tools for publisher and retailer websites, and Shopnomix , the performance commerce division of Nomix Group , have joined forces to help brands appear in conversational AI and for publishers to generate revenue from a new source: AI agent assisted shopping built directly into their content.The partnership between the two companies working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and e-commerce, embeds conversational product discovery into editorial environments. Whether in a review, a how-to article or a news story, the integrated technology can surface relevant purchase options from more than 50,000 brands in real time without redirecting the reader away from the page. Publishers, in turn, earn a share of any resulting sales through affiliate and retail media arrangements, creating an incremental revenue stream alongside existing advertising.Research from multiple sources points to shifts in consumer shopping behavior driven by the growing use of AI chatbots and search tools for product research and discovery, compressing the gap between content consumption and purchase decisions. At the same time, publishers are under sustained pressure to diversify revenue beyond programmatic display advertising, which has faced years of declining CPMs.The Brambles.ai and Shopnomix integration sits in the middle of that shift, allowing publishers to participate in AI-driven commerce without building proprietary technology or surrendering audience data to closed platform ecosystems controlled by large retailers or social networks."Publishers have always been influential in how people discover and choose products, but the economics haven't always reflected that," said Derek Brambles, founder of Brambles.ai. "This partnership means a publisher can go from editorial content to a fully transactional shopping experience within a single interface, and get paid for the role they played in that journey."For brands and retailers, the partnership opens a new distribution channel that connects products to consumers at the moment of demonstrated interest while they are actively reading related content, rather than relying on retargeted advertising after the fact."We built Shopnomix to help brands reach consumers through channels that actually drive results, not just impressions," said Colin Jeavons, CEO of Nomix Group. "AI-assisted commerce is becoming one of the most important of those channels, and this partnership puts us in a strong position to help both publishers and brands unlock new distribution, new intent signals and new revenue opportunities while improving the consumer experience."The Brambles.ai platform embeds a conversational interface into publisher and retailer websites. Readers can ask questions, compare products and complete purchases without leaving the page. Shopnomix provides the underlying product data, affiliate tracking and performance measurement infrastructure that makes those transactions possible and attributable.The combined system allows publishers to monetize product references across three models: traditional affiliate commissions, sponsored product placements negotiated directly with brands and retail media inventory sold programmatically.Deployments with digital publishers are already live, with additional enterprise rollouts planned throughout 2026.About Brambles.aiBrambles.ai is an agentic commerce platform that enables publishers and retailers to integrate AI driven product discovery, conversational commerce and multi layer monetization into their websites and digital experiences. The platform helps publishers enhance user engagement while generating new revenue streams through affiliate commerce, retail media and performance marketing.About ShopnomixShopnomix, a Nomix Group company, is a performance commerce platform connecting brands with publishers, creators and emerging media channels through results-driven distribution and monetization solutions. By leveraging integrated search intent signals across content, embedded commerce experiences, and conversational AI environments, Shopnomix matches products with audiences actively demonstrating purchase intent beyond traditional affiliate, search and social channels. The platform operates on performance-based pricing models, enabling brands to scale customer acquisition while helping media partners unlock incremental revenue. For more information, visit shopnomix.com.

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