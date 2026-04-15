NeuroRelief Ketamine Therapy in California: Dr. Austin Harris Pioneers Personalized Mental Health & Pain Treatments

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Austin Harris , a board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist and founder of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, is transforming the treatment landscape for patients facing mental health disorders, chronic pain syndromes, and substance use recovery. Through his innovative, patient-centered approach, Dr. Harris provides specialized care for individuals who have seen limited results from conventional treatment models.With over 16 years of advanced clinical experience in anesthesiology and critical care, Dr Austin Harris offers a departure from the traditional "one-size-fits-all" medical paradigm. At NeuroRelief, he implements an evidence-based approach that combines clinical precision with compassionate, integrative support. Recognizing that no two patients are alike, Dr. Harris has pioneered a "one-size-fits-one" philosophy, ensuring that each treatment protocol—including IV ketamine infusion therapy, NAD+ infusions, and micronutrient replacement—is customized to the unique neurology, psychology, and physiology of every individual."Our goal is to move beyond the transactional nature of modern medicine," says Dr. Austin Harris . "By integrating real-time, titrated ketamine therapy with ongoing emotional integration work, mindfulness, and cognitive-behavioral tools, we create a holistic healing environment that empowers patients to break free from the patterns of their past."The effectiveness of this approach is reflected in an 85% success rate in improving patient outcomes. Unlike many clinics that rely on standardized or automated protocols, Dr. Austin Harris is personally involved in every patient’s treatment session. His clinical methodology involves real-time titration, where infusion regimens are continuously adjusted based on the patient’s immediate response. This hands-on approach ensures both safety and maximal therapeutic benefit, grounded in his extensive experience in perioperative and cardiothoracic anesthesia.Beyond the infusion room, NeuroRelief emphasizes the importance of integration. Patients receive supportive resources, including certified recovery coaching and mindfulness practices, to help translate neurological changes into meaningful, lasting life improvements. Dr. Harris’s commitment extends to 24/7 direct access for clients, underscoring his dedication to providing a science-driven lifeline for those suffering from conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic migraines, and treatment-resistant addiction.Dr. Austin Harris’s professional journey includes a Doctor of Medicine degree from St. George’s University, an anesthesiology residency at the University of California, Irvine, and a fellowship in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Additionally, he is certified in Psychedelic Integration Therapy and Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy, grounding his practice in both advanced clinical science and psychological expertise.For patients who feel they have exhausted traditional avenues of care, Dr. Harris offers a path rooted in hope, safety, and evidence-based innovation.About NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion TherapyFounded in 2019 and based in Sherman Oaks, California, NeuroRelief™ is a state-of-the-art medical facility specializing in personalized, integrative infusion therapies. Led by Dr. Austin Harris, the clinic serves a global clientele seeking relief from complex mental health, pain, and addiction challenges.For more information about Dr. Austin Harris and the programs offered at NeuroRelief, please visit neuroreliefketamine.com.Website: https://neuroreliefketamine.com

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