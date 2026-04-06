Singer, Author, and Kindness Advocate Debra Lee Fader of Queen of Kindness Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Lee Fader is a woman who has had more than one fulfilling career. She began as an entertainer in Las Vegas Production Shows and on Luxury Cruise Ships, a position that enabled her to use her voice for large audiences and make people happy. She later went into politics and became a mayor in Montevideo, Minnesota. Currently, she is a speaker, a role model of kindness, and the host of a weekly show The Queen of Kindness airing from PTWWN-TV on Roku. The one unifying factor is that with each career path she walked, there was a certain figure walking beside her…God. Debra Lee Fader walks with the Lord, she is a servant who is more like a coach, change agent, or missionary than an evangelist.

“I was born Catholic, with a maternal Jewish heritage. So, I wouldn’t necessarily say this is solely a Christian thing. What I would like people to do is walk by their own faith and put their best foot forward. By being more empathetic to others, we can start a chain of kindness and improve our world. We reap what we sow and if we are kind, we’ll never create strife.”

Ms. Fader is part of a modern Be Kind movement spreading across America. She founded a non-profit organization called Cultural Diversity Council. This organization is now known as Kindness Alliances. She offers many tips to be kinder and happier, such as counting to ten before saying anything when we are upset. Working together to solve problems. Not judging others and as it’s often said, walking a mile in their shoes. Respect for the differences of all people is another element of it.

The Queen of Kindness

Ms. Fader emphasizes doing something nice for someone else, whether you know them well or not. It is essential to adhere to The Golden Rule when it comes to treating others. She also strives to build a world that is not only nicer and friendlier, but truly inclusive. Even the television show she hosts is called The Queen of Kindness (www.queenofkindness.org).

“When you put your best foot forward through kindness, it can change your mood and your day. It can even change the outcome of a situation or a problem you are negotiating. Remember that old saying about getting more bees with honey than vinegar? It really works.”

This is all a serious venture for her, and Ms. Fader runs workshops and engages with people from all walks of life . She is studying divinity and is an ordained Chaplain, often tending to the sick or injured, performing weddings, and speaking/singing at funerals. Most frequently she ministers to people under duress. She delights in meeting people where they are at and helping in that space. Once a year, she conducts a seminar based on The Golden Rule.

Noteworthy Author, Coach and More

In addition to building her Kindness Alliances and featuring like-minded artists, authors, and faith leaders for her show, Ms. Fader has written a book. Walk By Faith With God As Your Compass about how she is finally following the plan God had for her. With God as her guiding force, she walks with gratitude and faith, and her life resonates with meaning and blessings. Both her book and the show help to inspire, spread hope, and further the spiritual journey.

Ms. Fader also learned valuable lessons from her years in live entertainment. She was a singing star in popular tourist destinations like Las Vegas, Atlantic City and The Caribbean as well as aboard cruise lines. She says that on a ship, we realize that we must all pull together and get along, if not we might sink. Ms. Fader thinks it’s the perfect analogy for cooperation, respect, and working together in society.

While Ms. Fader is certified as a chaplain, she can also function as a coach and help people learn to make wiser choices and build a more fulfilling life. She also likes to do conflict resolution, help individuals and business professionals to see things from another’s perspective and learn to compromise. This is a trait that was an asset in her years in politics and works in every aspect of her life today.

“When you have God in your life it softens the edges and takes the bitterness away. I think we all can use that kind of tactic in today’s complex and sometimes angry world.”

Hear more snippets of her wonderful philosophy in the podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Singer, Author and Kindness Advocate Debra Lee Fader in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 31st at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-singer-author-and-kindness/id1785721253?i=1000758647893

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-singer-author-and-kindness-advocate-debra-lee-fader-of-queen-of-kindness-328745431

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2MtlZiazZ8FcHUDUoMiVw5

For more information, visit her websites

www.DebraLeeFader.com

www.queenofkindness.org

www.kindnessalliances.org

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