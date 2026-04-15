Kevin Sumlin Launches Scholarship to Champion Resilience and Academic Excellence in Student-Athletes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran football coach and longtime mentor Kevin Sumlin today announces the establishment of the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, a program designed to recognize undergraduate student-athletes who exemplify the balance of athletic commitment and academic dedication. The annual award provides a one-time $1,500 grant to a deserving student who demonstrates how the discipline of sport informs a broader vision for future success.Now retired from a coaching career that spanned more than three decades across top Division I programs, Kevin Sumlin continues his focus on athlete development through this new initiative. The scholarship serves as a direct extension of his longstanding belief that the values cultivated on the field—resilience, teamwork, and leadership—are essential to achievement in the classroom and in life beyond competition.“The lessons learned through athletics extend far beyond the final whistle,” Kevin Sumlin said. “This scholarship is about honoring student-athletes who understand that the same discipline required to compete at a high level is what builds lasting success. I look forward to supporting a student who has embraced that balance and is prepared to carry those lessons forward.”To be eligible for the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, applicants must be enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university and actively participate in collegiate athletics. Candidates are required to submit an original essay of 500 to 700 words responding to the following prompt:“As a student-athlete, what lessons have you learned from balancing academics and athletics, and how will these experiences help shape your future beyond sports?”Completed essays and application materials must be sent via email to apply@kevinsumlinscholarship.com. The submission deadline is June 15, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be announced on July 15, 2026.Kevin Sumlin’s career includes head coaching roles at the University of Houston, Texas A&M University, and the University of Arizona. During his tenure, he guided Texas A&M to an 11–2 season in 2012, which included a historic victory over the nation’s top-ranked team. A former standout linebacker and team captain at Purdue University, Kevin Sumlin has mentored dozens of student-athletes who advanced to play in the National Football League, and he remains recognized for his offensive innovation and leadership development.With the launch of this scholarship, Kevin Sumlin extends his mentorship legacy to a new generation, emphasizing that the habits forged through sport—accountability, time management, and perseverance—are foundational to professional and personal achievement. The award is open to undergraduate student-athletes nationwide and is not restricted to any specific institution or geographic region.The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes underscores the principle that excellence is not limited to a single arena. By investing in students who have learned to navigate the dual demands of athletics and academics, the scholarship seeks to support individuals poised to make meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.For more information about eligibility criteria, application instructions, and the selection process, visit the official scholarship website at https://kevinsumlinscholarship.com/

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