Business Owner and Industry Titan Tanya Wilson of HomeField East Valley Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanya Wilson is a powerhouse whose accomplishments are impressive in multiple ways. She is a CEO in a male dominated industry, leading not just one business, but a multi-faceted organization that continues to grow and evolve. Tanya is also a co-founder of the nation’s first septic franchise, HomeField Onsite Environmental, where she plays a key role in building the systems, operations, and support structure for franchise partners across the country.

In addition to her business leadership, Tanya is a motivational speaker and podcast host who encourages other women to pursue their ambitions, step into leadership, and create opportunities for themselves in industries that may not have traditionally welcomed them. She is a Hall of Fame member of the Phoenix Titan 100, recognized for her leadership, growth, and impact.

Tanya has achieved all of this while raising her children and building her business from the ground up, demonstrating resilience, determination, and a commitment to doing things differently. She is, as her platform says, one of those Ladies Kickin Ass.

An Industry Leader

On the business side, Tanya Wilson is the leader of HomeField East Valley, a full-service septic and wastewater company serving the Phoenix metro area. The company is far from your average septic system service provider. They offer a full spectrum of services including septic pumping, inspections, system installations and repairs, and grease trap services, all designed to protect both property and groundwater.

She and her team operate with a strong set of core values that define how they show up for their customers and their community. These values stem from Tanya’s leadership style, which emphasizes clear communication, confidence, education, and a commitment to helping customers make informed decisions.

“I’m excited to make a difference. Yes, it’s about the environment, but it’s also about helping people stay ahead of problems, face challenges, and make the best choice for their homes, their businesses, and their future.”

Tanya is known for elevating the standard of service in the septic industry by focusing on customer experience, team culture, and operational excellence.

Expanding the Vision

In addition to leading HomeField East Valley, Tanya is actively involved in building Home Field Onsite Environmental, the nation’s first septic franchise. In this role, she supports franchisee onboarding, operations, training, and brand development, helping create a scalable and supportive model for other entrepreneurs entering the industry.

As part of her continued growth strategy, Tanya is preparing to launch HomeField West Valley alongside her business partner, Melissa Freedman. This expansion represents the next phase of her vision to create strong, system driven businesses across the Phoenix market while maintaining high standards for service, culture, and performance. Together, these efforts position Tanya not just as a business owner, but as a leader helping shape the future of the septic and wastewater industry.

Inspiring and Recognizing Women’s Achievement

Tanya is passionate about supporting women as entrepreneurs and business leaders. Through her platform, Ladies Kickin Ass, she provides a space for women to share their stories, navigate challenges, and celebrate their successes. What started as a podcast has grown into a larger community focused on connection, growth, and real conversations about business and life.

She is also a co-creator of Septic Strong, an initiative focused on connecting and elevating women within the septic and wastewater industry. Through this work, Tanya continues to advocate for visibility, support, and opportunity for women in the trades.

“I want to be both an example and a support system. I am the woman that I always needed in my life, and now I want to be there for others. When women strive together it is so empowering.

Close Up Radio Recently Featured Tanya Wilson, entrepreneur and motivational speaker in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, March 31st at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-business-owner-and-industry/id1785721253?i=1000758646991

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-business-owner-and-industry-titan-tanya-wilson-of-homefield-east-valley-328745432

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3xJ0WVT2t3LLvSWZdTCxN5

For more information about Tanya Wilson, please visit one of her three websites:

https://www.homefieldonsite.com/

https://prioritypumpingaz.com/

https://tanyawilson.page/

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