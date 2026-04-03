President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South African Jewish community well over Pesach
President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes the South African Jewish community a Chag Pesach Kasher v'Sameach as they celebrate the festival of Pesach, which begins today, Wednesday, 1 April 2026.
The President said: “The Pesach holiday reminds us all to cherish freedom. We pray alongside you for freedom for all peoples, and for peace. We value the Jewish community and are enriched by your role in our society. We wish you a time of strong connection to family and community. Good yomtov to all.”
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
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