'Super Power Mainframe' — The Soundtrack of the Systems Behind Banking Presented by SF-SafeCore Records

"Super Power Mainframe" Music Album

A musical interpretation of resilience, stability and trust in modern financial infrastructure

We talk a lot about new technologies, but the systems that actually keep the financial world running are often invisible: mainframes are not about the past — they actively support modern innovation.” — Dr. Stephen Fedtke, Head of Technology at Enterprise-IT-Security.com

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are systems that quietly run the financial world — processing payments, managing accounts and ensuring that global economies function day after day. Most people never see them. Few ever think about them.With its "Super Power Mainframe" album, SF-SafeCore Records turns this invisible backbone of modern society into something unexpected: music.At the center of the project is the idea that concepts such as resilience, stability and trust — usually associated with enterprise IT — can also be experienced emotionally. Instead of explaining these qualities, the album translates them into sound, creating a musical interpretation of the systems that continue to power banking, payments and critical infrastructure worldwide.While technology conversations often focus on what is new, the project deliberately shifts attention to what endures. Mainframes, often perceived as legacy systems, remain essential — not only as a foundation of financial systems, but also as a platform capable of supporting modern developments.“We talk a lot about new technologies, but the systems that actually keep the financial world running are often invisible. At the same time, mainframes are not about the past — they actively support modern innovation, from AI-driven workloads to quantum-safe encryption. I wanted to give these qualities — resilience, stability, trust — a voice. Music felt like the most unexpected way to do that.”— Dr. Stephen Fedtke, Head of Technology at Enterprise-IT-Security.com The project was conceptually influenced by insights from the enterprise IT security domain. Drawing on real-world experience in protecting mission-critical mainframe environments, it translates technical qualities such as resilience and reliability into a creative format.Each composition on Super Power Mainframe is released in multiple musical interpretations — ranging from pop and rock to electronic and dance-oriented styles, as well as playful, singalong-driven versions. The result is a collection that combines humor with everyday themes while remaining accessible, memorable and deliberately radio-friendly.The music is designed to fit naturally into modern work environments, offering a light and engaging soundtrack for professionals — including system programmers and mainframe specialists.More than a music release, Super Power Mainframe can be seen as a cultural reflection on a technology that rarely receives public attention — despite quietly supporting much of the world’s economic activity.The album is now available on all major streaming platforms under the artist name Cyber Caesar.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/32WJnWHEexRyHNMA0oFVxN Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/super-power-mainframe/1881391850 Youtube Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y88cFaG3Qmg ________________________________________Media InformationSuper Power Mainframe is now available globally under the artist name Cyber Caesar across major digital streaming and social media platforms, including:Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Instagram & Facebook, TikTok, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, TIDAL, iHeartRadio, Claro Música, Saavn, Anghami, Boomplay, Snapchat, NetEase, Tencent (QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing), Pretzel, TouchTunes, Audiomack, Qobuz, Joox and Kuack Media Group.Media outlets, radio and television broadcasters, digital platforms and online publications are invited to feature, share and broadcast the tracks editorially and free of charge.________________________________________About SF-SafeCore RecordsSF-SafeCore Records focuses on music inspired by IT, office and business topics. Combining unconventional themes with catchy sounds, humor and subtle double meanings, the label creates music that is entertaining, danceable and relatable for modern working environments.________________________________________About Enterprise-IT-Security.comEnterprise-IT-Security.com is a leading solution provider for z/OS mainframe cyber security and defense solutions. The company focuses on protecting mission-critical infrastructures in highly regulated industries such as banking and financial services.Its flagship products, SF-Sherlock and SF-SafeDump , provide advanced capabilities for monitoring, detecting and responding to security threats in mainframe environments, helping organizations ensure automated resilience, compliance and operational stability.________________________________________Trademark Noticez/OS is a trademark of IBM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Super Power Mainframe" Album (Cyber Caesar)

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