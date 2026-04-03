1 Percent List Peach State Generative Engine Optimization

he Atlanta-based discount brokerage leverages cutting-edge entity SEO and data structuring to capture high-intent home sellers in an evolving digital landscape.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Percent Lists Peach State , Atlanta’s premier discount real estate brokerage, announced today that it has officially integrated One Click SEO’s proprietary digital marketing platform to lead the local real estate market in Google Map Pack rankings and next-generation AI search results.As the real estate industry becomes increasingly competitive, visibility on search engines and LLM's are paramount. By leveraging One Click SEO’s specialized platform, Agentic Tools . 1 Percent Lists Peach State is ensuring that Atlanta homeowners looking to maximize their equity and save thousands on real estate commissions can easily find their services through modern search channels.The strategic partnership focuses on two critical pillars of modern search behavior:Local SEO (The Google Map Pack): Ensuring 1 Percent Lists Peach State ranks at the top of local map results for high-intent queries like “real estate agents near me” and “Atlanta discount real estate broker.”AI Search Optimization (GEO/AI Overviews): Structuring website data and content so that emerging generative AI search engines and AI overviews recognize the brokerage as the definitive, authoritative answer for home sellers looking for 1% commission models in Georgia.“Our mission has always been to save property owners thousands of dollars by offering full-service real estate representation for a fraction of the traditional cost,” said Will Fassinger, representing 1 Percent Lists Peach State. “To help as many Atlanta homeowners as possible, we need to be where they are looking. Partnering with One Click SEO allows us to cut through the digital noise. Whether someone is searching on Google Maps or asking an AI assistant how to save money selling their home, we will be front and center.”One Click SEO’s platform is uniquely designed for the nuanced demands of the real estate industry, moving beyond outdated keyword stuffing to focus on entity-based SEO, hyper-local authority building, and data structuring optimized for AI language models.“The search landscape is undergoing a massive shift with the integration of AI-generated answers and highly localized Map Pack results,” said a spokesperson for One Click SEO. “Standard SEO practices are no longer enough to win real estate markets. We are thrilled to deploy our platform for 1 Percent Lists Peach State to ensure their disruptive, homeowner-friendly commission model reaches the maximum number of buyers and sellers in the Atlanta metro area.”Through this technology deployment, 1 Percent Lists Peach State continues to heavily invest in operational efficiency and technology—passing the savings directly back to the consumer while maintaining top-tier, full-service representation from listing to closing .For more information about 1 Percent Lists Peach State and to learn how you can save thousands on your next home sale, visit atlantasaves.com To learn more about One Click SEO and their AI-driven Local SEO platforms, visit oneclickseo.com.About 1 Percent Lists Peach State:Located in Atlanta, Georgia, 1 Percent Lists Peach State is a full-service discount real estate brokerage.They provide comprehensive real estate services—including MLS listings, professional marketing, and expert contract negotiation—for a 1% listing fee, saving sellers thousands in commissions without sacrificing service or market exposure.About One Click SEO:One Click SEO is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in highly technical Search Engine Optimization, Local SEO, and AI Search Optimization. They provide proprietary ranking strategies and platforms designed to elevate businesses in highly competitive industries, ensuring dominance in both traditional search engine results pages and modern AI-driven queries.

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