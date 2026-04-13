Nicole Griffin Earns Gold and Bronze at PPA International Photographic Competition

Gold Medal-winning wildlife photograph by Nicole Griffin, recognized at the PPA International Photographic Competition Nicole Griffin, award-winning photographer based in Maryland and serving Washington, DC

Nicole Griffin earns Gold in Wildlife and Bronze in Boudoir at one of the industry’s most competitive international photography competitions.

Whether I am photographing wildlife or a woman in front of my camera, I am always thinking about how the image feels, not just how it looks.” — Nicole Griffin, Nicole Griffin Photography

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Griffin, an award-winning boudoir photographer based in Maryland and serving clients in Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Baltimore, has been recognized at the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) 2026 International Photographic Competition, earning a Bronze Medal in the Boudoir category and a Gold Medal in the Wildlife category, demonstrating that her signature visual style translates across photographic disciplines.The International Photographic Competition is one of the most respected photography competitions in the world, with more than 2,000 images submitted across 16 categories. On average, each category receives over 100 entries, making medal placements a significant achievement within the professional photography industry.Griffin’s Gold Medal-winning image was selected as one of only 64 images to achieve Gold status across all categories, placing her work among the top images in the competition. The Gold Medal-winning image captures two zebras in raw physical motion against a dust-filled golden sky. Like Griffin's boudoir portraits, the image is built on deep shadow, high contrast, and a single decisive moment where presence overtakes performance. 'Whether I am photographing wildlife or a woman in front of my camera, I am always thinking about how the image feels, not just how it looks,' said Griffin. The recognition across two disciplines reflects a consistent visual identity rooted in intentional light, negative space, and emotional weight.The Bronze Medal-winning boudoir image features deep shadow, layered gold body chains, and rich skin tones rendered in Griffin's signature dark and moody style. The portrait uses negative space and intentional light contrast to draw attention to the subject's presence, not her performance. It is the kind of image Griffin is known for creating in her Baltimore studio, where the goal has never been to make women look a certain way, but to show them how they already are. Griffin said, "Every woman I photograph carries something she hasn't been able to see in herself yet. My job is to find it and put it in front of her."This recognition reflects Griffin's ability to create technically strong, visually compelling images across different photographic disciplines. "Winning in two categories tells me that the way I see my subjects, whether it's a woman in my studio or wildlife in the field, is consistent," said Griffin. "I'm always looking for the moment that's already there, not creating one."While Griffin’s award-winning work includes both wildlife and boudoir, her primary focus remains boudoir photography , where she works with women throughout the Washington, DC metro area, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, who may feel unsure or disconnected from how they see themselves. Her boudoir work is known for its ability to shift how women see themselves, combining technical precision with an experience designed to help clients feel comfortable and supported throughout the process.This latest recognition follows Griffin’s recent honors, including being named to the AIBP Best of Boudoir 2025 collection and recognized as one of the Top Black Boudoir Photographers of 2026 at The Coterie Noir Awards.About Nicole Griffin Photography Nicole Griffin Photography is an award-winning boudoir photography studio serving clients in Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Baltimore. Founded by Nicole Griffin, the studio is known for its confidence-centered approach to boudoir photography, helping women feel more confident, comfortable, and connected to how they see themselves.Nicole Griffin Photography has been recognized by the Professional Photographers of America, the Association of International Boudoir Photographers (AIBP), and The Coterie Noir, and has been featured in PPA Magazine and distributed through AP News.To learn more or inquire about booking, visit the Maryland boudoir photographer website or contact hello@nicolegriffinphotography.com.

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