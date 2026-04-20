2026 Travel Marketing Trends Show Destination CMOs Must Move Beyond Awareness Campaigns to Win Bookings

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Evok Destination Marketing releases new guide on video strategy, AI personalization, and first-party data for DMOs navigating a shifting landscape.

In destination marketing, the brands winning now have built systems that compound. The ones still running seasonal campaigns are competing for scraps.” — Larry Meador

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evok Destination Marketing Agency today released a comprehensive guide to travel marketing trends for 2026, identifying eight strategies destination CMOs must adopt as traveler personalization and data strategy , evaluation, and booking behavior shift away from traditional channels. The guide, "Travel Marketing Trends 2026: What Destination CMOs Need to Know About Emerging Strategies," is available now on the Evok Advertising website.The stakes are high. According to Phocuswright, global gross travel bookings are projected to reach $1.67 trillion in 2026, with online bookings surpassing $1 trillion for the first time. That growth is not evenly distributed — it's concentrated among destinations that have adapted to how travelers actually make decisions, through AI search tools, creator content, and identity-driven experiences. Destinations still relying on broad seasonal campaigns are losing ground.According to Evok's latest analysis, the destinations winning in 2026 share a common trait: they've stopped marketing what they offer and started marketing what travelers become when they arrive.The guide covers several strategic areas, with third-party data anchoring each section:1. Video dominates ROI: HubSpot's 2026 State of Marketing Report found all three top-performing content formats are video-based, with short-form video leading at 49% ROI — making video production and platform-native content a non-negotiable line item in any destination video marketing strategy 2. Creator partnerships outperform traditional media buys: U.S. influencer marketing spend surpassed $10.5 billion in 2025, growing 15% year over year. 73% of brands now prioritize micro- and mid-tier creators specifically for their stronger engagement-to-cost ratio.3. AI personalization is no longer optional: McKinsey research found 33% of travel organizations report AI is already improving customer personalization. AI-based travel startups captured 45% of all travel venture capital in the first half of 2025.4. Identity-driven campaigns outperform attraction-based ones: Global Hotel Alliance's 2026 Travel Trends Survey found 65% of travelers say travel expresses who they are — and nearly half of Gen Z ranks travel experiences above career milestones in personal importance.5. First-party data infrastructure is the competitive moat: DMOs without owned data pipelines are increasingly dependent on platform algorithms they can't control and audiences they don't own.What This Means for Destination Marketing Leaders:Travel marketing trends 2026 are not a forecast — they're already shaping booking behavior. Destination CMOs who continue building campaigns around attraction lists and amenity counts will see diminishing returns. The shift is toward personalization at scale, creator-led storytelling, and AI-optimized content that meets travelers where they are in the decision journey, not just at the top of the funnel. The destinations that move now on first-party data and a video-first strategy will have a structural advantage heading into peak 2027 planning cycles.

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