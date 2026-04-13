Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Secures Endorsement from Competitive Markets Action

Left to right: CMA president and CEO Marty Irby, and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in Washington, D.C. Competitive Markets Action 501(c)4 logo

Rep. Luna has proven herself a tireless leader for American family farmers who practice more humane and sustainable agriculture and we are proud to endorse her.” — Marty Irby, president and CEO at Competitive Markets Action

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Today, Competitive Markets Action (CMA) announced its endorsement of Anna Paulina Luna, R-St.Petersburg, for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in both the Republican primary and general election. Luna has been an active leader against the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act, H.R. 4673, also referred to as the “Save Our Bacon” Act. The legislation is backed by Chinese-controlled food conglomerates including Smithfield Foods.

In March of 2024, Luna led a Congressional letter to House Agriculture Committee leaders against EATS, a measure that would nullify countless state laws and elections across America and would put countless American family farmers out of business. She was joined by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-VA, as well as Reps. Byron Donalds, R-FL, Nancy Mace, R-SC, Andy Biggs, R-AZ, Matt Rosendale, R-MT, and Tim Burchett, R-TN, among others.

“Representative Luna has demonstrated a consistent commitment to engaging on complex agricultural and trade policy issues, including H.R. 4673,” said Marty Irby, President and CEO of Competitive Markets Action. “We appreciate her leadership and her willingness to take an active role in discussions surrounding federal legislation that impacts American farmers, producers, and consumers.”

Luna also co-sponsored the FIGHT Act, H.R. 3946, that would crackdown on cockfighting activity in the United States. Cockfighting as a practice has led to the spread of Avian Influenza and Newcastle Disease, and driven up the cost of poultry for American consumers.

CMA’s endorsement reflects the organization’s continued focus on competitive markets, transparency, and policy engagement at the federal level. The group works with lawmakers and stakeholders to address issues affecting agriculture, trade, and market competition.

Rep. Luna is currently serving her first term representing Florida’s 13th Congressional District and is seeking reelection in the upcoming election cycle.

Competitive Markets Action (CMA) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Washington, D.C., that was formed with the mission of shaping policy to promote more regenerative and sustainable agriculture, and competitive markets in the U.S., and to defend against attacks on states' rights by the federal government. CMA works to raise awareness of the harm caused by multinational conglomerates to the American family farmer, the consumer and our U.S. economy as a whole in an effort to bring about legislative and regulatory reforms.

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