CME Corp Earns 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

National honor highlights CME Corp’s commitment to employee engagement and people first culture.

This recognition is especially meaningful not only because it is a reflection of our national presence, but because it also follows five consecutive years of being named a Rhode Island Top Workplace” — KC Meleski, President and CEO

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp is proud to announce it has earned the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award. In addition to this honor, we have also been recognized by USA Today for Professional Development, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well Being, and as a Top Workplace in the Healthcare Industry.The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to nurturing a workplace environment that values employees, their skills, experience, and ideas.“This recognition is especially meaningful not only because it is a reflection of our national presence, but because it also follows five consecutive years of being named a Rhode Island Top Workplace” said CME Corp. CEO and President, KC Meleski. “Consistency like that demonstrates the dedication, passion, and commitment of our employees to building a company that never stops raising the bar of excellence. Winning the 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces Award is an incredible honor and testament to the culture CME Corp. has cultivated.”Being recognized as a USA Today Best Workplace Award winner is a testament to CME employees walking out our core values of Collaboration, Innovation, Passion, Flexibility, and Respect. Complemented by a long-standing open-door approach to all levels of leadership, peer-driven employee recognition programs, commitment to giving back to local communities, and company-wide health and wellness initiatives, our core values set the tone for the level of success that is possible with employees connected by shared purpose. We are honored our employee-owners have placed CME Corp among the top workplaces in the country.What makes award so meaningful is how it was earned. Information used to evaluate CME Corp comes directly from employee feedback. Employee responses to statements proven to be indicators of high performance are captured and assessed through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006.“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition, it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market”ABOUT CME CORPCME Corp is the nation's premier specialty distributor of healthcare, laboratory, and imaging equipment . In addition to focused equipment expertise, we offer single chain of ownership project management for equipment acquisition, CAD-based layout & design, warehousing, direct-to-site delivery, installation, and biomedical and technical services. Long-standing manufacturer relationships and a portfolio of over 2 million products sourced from more than 2,000 vendors, uniquely positions CME as a one-stop source of equipment specifically tailored to the needs of our customers. With 25 locations strategically positioned across the country, and increasing, we are readily accessible to our customers. Our mission is to help healthcare facilities and laboratories nationwide reduce the total cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment acquisition, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.ABOUT ENERGAGEMaking the world a better place to work together.TMEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

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