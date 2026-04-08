McCann’s Roofing Named 2026 GAF President’s Club Award Winner - One of Oklahoma’s Elite Roofing Companies

Professional roofing installation by a trusted Oklahoma City roofer, built to handle wind, hail, and extreme heat. Roof repair in Oklahoma City after hail damage, showing the importance of proper installation for long-term protection. Local Oklahoma City roofing contractor team focused on quality workmanship, clean job sites, and clear communication Completed roofing project in Oklahoma City demonstrating durable installation built for Oklahoma weather conditions. Skylight installation in Oklahoma City using a high-quality system designed to prevent leaks and improve natural lighting in the home.

McCann’s Roofing Named 2026 GAF President’s Club Winner - One of Oklahoma’s top elite contractors. Proud Readers’ Choice finalist, FORTIFIED Roof installer

What truly sets McCann’s Roofing apart is our radical honesty and accountability.” — Shay Brown

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McCann’s Roofing and Construction, a locally owned and family-operated roofing company, proudly announces it has earned the prestigious 2026 GAF President’s Club Award as a GAF Master Elitecontractor. This national honor recognizes top-performing roofers for excellence in quality installation, reliability, and outstanding customer service.McCann’s stands out even further this year with an impressive list of local recognitions voted on by Oklahoma homeowners:Multiple Readers’ Choice Awards FinalistBest Roofer of Edmond 2026 FinalistBest Roofer of Norman 2026 FinalistTogether, these honors , that are both national and community-driven — highlight McCann’s commitment to doing the job right the first time while earning the trust of families across the Oklahoma City metro.Adding to this momentum, McCann’s is a certified FORTIFIED Roof installer, specially trained in advanced techniques that help homes better withstand Oklahoma’s intense hail, high winds, and extreme weather. This certification positions homeowners to take advantage of the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes (SOH) Grant Program, which offers up to $10,000 toward resilient roof upgrades (with the grant paid directly to the contractor).“What truly sets McCann’s apart is our radical honesty and accountability,” said Shay Brown. “We never ask for money upfront, not for roof replacements, repairs, or storm damage claims. Homeowners only pay when the work is complete and they are 100% satisfied. Our 2026 awards reflect that promise and the exceptional work our team delivers every single day.”McCann’s Roofing specializes in premium residential roof replacement, storm damage restoration, roof repairs, skylight installation, gutter replacement, and high-performance GAF roofing systems engineered for Oklahoma’s tough climate. The majority of their business comes from repeat customers and strong referrals.With insurance costs rising and storm risks remaining high, McCann’s is helping Oklahoma homeowners protect their largest investment with elite craftsmanship, integrity, and real financial options through the SOH grant.For more information or to schedule a free roof inspection, contact McCann’s Roofing and Construction at 405-259-99998 or visit https://roofingbymccanns.com/ About McCann’s Roofing and ConstructionMcCann’s Roofing and Construction is a locally owned, family-operated GAF Master Eliteroofing company serving Edmond, Oklahoma City, Norman, and surrounding communities. Known for their no-upfront-payment policy, award-winning quality, and FORTIFIED roof expertise, they are committed to protecting Oklahoma homes with honesty and superior craftsmanship.

McCann's Roofing and Construction: Roofing Contractor Near Me

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