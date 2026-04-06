BullsEye Plumbing Heating & Air Updates Colorado Customers on New Low NOx Regulations for Gas-Fired Appliances

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BullsEye Plumbing Heating & Air is helping homeowners and businesses understand Colorado’s recently enacted Ultra Low NOx regulations, which will significantly impact the availability and cost of gas-fired equipment across the state.The new law requires many residential gas-fired appliances—particularly 80% AFUE (Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency) furnaces—to meet stricter Low NOx emission standards, aimed at reducing air pollution and improving overall air quality.Inventory Transition Already UnderwayTo meet current demand, regional suppliers have secured more than a year’s worth of inventory of standard 80% AFUE furnaces, with substantial stock available in markets such as Denver and Fort Collins. These units, manufactured prior to the end of 2025, remain legal for sale under the new regulations.However, BullsEye Plumbing Heating & Air notes that once this inventory is depleted, only Low NOx-compliant systems will be available—likely resulting in higher equipment and installation costs for consumers.National Efficiency Standards on the HorizonIn addition to state regulations, federal changes are also approaching. The U.S. Department of Energy has mandated that by December 2028, most residential gas furnaces must meet a minimum efficiency rating of 95% AFUE. As a result, traditional 80% systems will be phased out nationwide.Property owners—particularly those managing multi-family housing with aging equipment—are encouraged to evaluate replacement options sooner rather than later to take advantage of currently available lower-cost systems.Commercial Equipment ChallengesThe transition presents additional challenges for small commercial rooftop units in the 3–5 ton range. Currently, Low NOx-compliant options are limited or unavailable for certain sizes, often requiring a shift to dual-fuel systems, which can significantly increase project costs.To help ease this transition, some suppliers have stockpiled previously approved equipment, providing temporary flexibility for commercial property owners.Expert Guidance for a Changing MarketBullsEye Plumbing Heating & Air continues to support both residential and commercial customers through these changes by offering expert consultation on equipment selection, inventory availability, rebate opportunities, and long-term planning strategies to ensure compliance and efficiency.Stay InformedCustomers, property managers, and industry partners are encouraged to stay informed as regulations evolve. BullsEye Plumbing Heating & Air welcomes feedback and collaboration to help deliver effective, compliant HVAC solutions.For updates, resources, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://bullseyeplumbing.com About BullsEye Plumbing Heating & AirBullsEye Plumbing Heating & Air is a family-owned and locally operated company proudly serving Colorado Springs since 2005. Specializing in high-quality plumbing and HVAC services , BullsEye is committed to keeping homes comfortable and essential systems operating efficiently year-round. The company is known for its lowest price guarantee, strong customer satisfaction, and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. BullsEye has also been recognized by Angi, HomeAdvisor, and The Gazette’s Best of the Springs for multiple years.

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