May Delivers Highest Seller Premium of Any Month at 9.5%, Analysis of 47 Million Home Sales Finds

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ATTOM data spanning a decade of U.S. transactions reveals May sellers earn a 9.5% premium, while Thursday listings outperform every other day of the week

Most sellers obsess over current interest rates, but the calendar is hiding $12,000 in plain sight. The data says list on a Thursday in May or risk leaving that money on the table.” — Kevin Stuteville, Founder, EffectiveAgents.com

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners planning to sell this spring have a narrow window to capture the highest possible sale price, and according to a new analysis of 47 million home sales , that window is measured in weeks, not months.ATTOM Data Solutions examined more than 47 million single-family and condo transactions between 2015 and 2024 and found that homes sold in May command a 9.5% seller premium above estimated market value, the highest of any month. On a $400,000 home, the gap between selling in the best month (May, 9.5% premium) and the worst month (November, 6.4%) amounts to roughly $12,400 in lost proceeds.Separate research from Zillow reinforces the finding. Homes listed during the final two weeks of May earned approximately $5,600 more than comparable listings at other times of the year, according to Zillow Research. Buyer search activity peaks just before Memorial Day as families try to close before the new school year.The day of the week matters, too. Zillow found that Thursday is the single best day to list a home. Thursday listings sell faster and are more likely to attract above-asking offers because they appear at the top of buyer search results heading into the weekend showing cycle.Regional variation is significant. Zillow's metro-level data shows Chicago sellers benefit most from listing in the second half of May, where the local premium reaches 3.0% and translates to an estimated $10,000 boost. Columbus, Ohio, peaks in early May at 3.4% ($11,100 boost), while Austin, Texas, sellers see their strongest results in the second half of March at 2.3% ($10,400). In warm-climate states like Florida and Arizona, winter months can outperform spring for sellers targeting out-of-state buyers and seasonal relocators.National Association of Realtors data shows the median existing-home price reached $403,700 in March 2025, with spring listings spending a median of 36 days on market compared to 50 or more in winter. June historically records the highest volume of closed transactions, but because closings take 30 to 60 days, those June closings trace back to April and May listings."Most sellers obsess over interest rates, but the calendar is hiding $12,000 in plain sight," said Kevin Stuteville, founder of EffectiveAgents.com. "The data says list on a Thursday in May or risk leaving that money on the table. But timing only works if the price is right. An overpriced home in May will still sit longer than a correctly priced home in January."The analysis also found that agent selection can outweigh seasonal timing entirely. NAR data shows agent-assisted sales achieve a median price of $435,000 compared to $380,000 for homes sold by owner, a $55,000 gap that dwarfs the seasonal premium. EffectiveAgents.com's interactive rent-vs.-buy calculator offers homeowners additional tools to evaluate their financial position before listing.The full month-by-month breakdown, regional timing data, and preparation timeline are available at:About EffectiveAgents.comEffectiveAgents.com is a data-driven real estate platform that analyzes MLS transaction performance across 19,000+ U.S. cities to match homebuyers and sellers with top-performing agents. Unlike traditional referral platforms, EffectiveAgents ranks agents by verified sales data rather than paid placements or reviews.

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