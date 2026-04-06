C3 Solutions Releases 2026 State of Dock and Yard Management Report

New report underscores rising manual inefficiencies and the necessity of real-time yard visibility in dock and yard management.

Manual inefficiencies are becoming harder to ignore as operations grow more complex, pushing organizations to address root causes, not just symptoms.” — Greg Braun, Chief Revenue Officer of C3

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3 Solutions , a leader in yard and dock management solutions, today announced the release of its annual State of the Industry report for the second year running, providing critical insights into emerging trends and ongoing challenges in dock and yard operations. Based on responses from 149 industry professionals, this comprehensive report confirms significant year-over-year highlights, emphasizing the urgent need for modernization and effective system integration.Manual Inefficiencies Rising as Primary Operational Challenge----------------------------------------------------------------------------------The report reveals that manual process inefficiencies have intensified, now impacting 40.3% of operations, up from 35.9% in the previous year. This increase is notably linked to challenges further upstream in the operational chain, including overtime and temp labor hiring cost. "Year over year, the true cost of manual processes is becoming harder to overlook. As volumes grow and operations become more complex, more organizations are realizing just how much these inefficiencies are holding them back." said Greg Braun, Chief Revenue Officer of C3.Real-time Visibility Remains Essential Amidst Rising Implementation Frustrations-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Real-time yard visibility remains a critical priority, with 59.1% of respondents marking it as essential. However, frustrations related to system implementation effectiveness tops have sharply risen, affecting 55.7% of professionals surveyed. The findings emphasize that how a system is deployed, adopted, and embedded into daily workflows determines whether it delivers value or collects dust"Dock and yard management has reached a pivotal maturity phase," said Braun. "Our research clearly indicates that companies have moved beyond simply identifying inefficiencies on the ground, to rooting out their causes upstream. We expect this trend to continue going forward, and continue to frame our priorities around this."Insights from Year-over-Year Trends-----------------------------------------------In its second year, the report identifies critical shifts from previous findings, underscoring how the industry's focus is transitioning from symptom identification to targeting root causes of operational challenges. This progression highlights an increased sophistication among operators, who are now more strategic in pinpointing specific areas of improvement.Access the Full Report-----------------------------Industry professionals, decision-makers, and stakeholders are encouraged to download the full 2026 State of Dock and Yard Management report to gain comprehensive insights and strategic recommendations for addressing current and future operational challenges.About C3 Solutions-------------------------C3 Solutions is a leading provider of cloud-based yard management and dock scheduling software, dedicated to helping logistics operations around the globe achieve greater efficiency, visibility, and sustainability. With over two decades of expertise, C3 Solutions serves more than 1,200 global sites and supports over 160,000 active users worldwide.For all media enquiries, contact:

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