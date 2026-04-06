Operation Honor: Rural Salute Partners with Robert Irvine Foundation for 2026 Multi-State Veteran Events

Operation Honor Rural Salute™ Event

Rural veterans are too often overlooked” — Michelle Lang

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation Honor: Rural Salute is honored to announce its partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation for its 2026 multi-state event series, a growing effort designed to reach veterans, service members, and military families in communities that are too often overlooked — especially those living in rural areas.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief that rural veterans deserve to be seen, valued, and intentionally served. While much of the national conversation around veteran support focuses on larger cities or broad national initiatives, many rural veterans and their families continue to face isolation, limited nearby resources, and fewer opportunities for meaningful connection. Through this partnership, Operation Honor: Rural Salute and the Robert Irvine Foundation are helping send a clear message: support for veterans must extend beyond big cities, and rural veterans matter deeply.

One of the featured events already announced for 2026 is Breaking Bread with Heroes, taking place May 16, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 1333 Carthage Street, Sanford, North Carolina 27330. The event will offer a free breakfast for veterans, service members, and their families, with seating limited to the first 100 guests. The event materials also identify the Robert Irvine Foundation as a partner and list Michelle@OHRuralSalute.org as the contact for questions.

“Rural veterans are too often overlooked,” said Michelle Lang, Executive Director of Operation Honor: Rural Salute. “Many live in communities where resources, recognition, and support can feel harder to reach, and too often the attention goes to larger cities or broader veteran conversations without fully seeing the men and women serving in rural America. This partnership matters because it helps remind rural veterans and their families that they are seen, they are valued, and they are worth showing up for. By partnering alongside the Robert Irvine Foundation and its deep commitment to those who have served, we have the opportunity to show that numerous organizations care about the rural veteran population — not just veterans in large cities, and not just veterans who are easiest to reach. This is about building visible, meaningful support and making sure rural veterans know they are not forgotten.”

The 2026 multi-state event series will continue Operation Honor: Rural Salute’s mission of creating spaces where veterans and military families can gather, be encouraged, and experience genuine community. By partnering with a nationally respected organization like the Robert Irvine Foundation, Operation Honor: Rural Salute is able to amplify that message even further and demonstrate that rural veterans have advocates standing beside them at both the local and national level.

Together, the two organizations are helping create events that do more than gather people in a room. They create visibility. They build trust. They remind veterans and their families that there are organizations willing to show up, work together, and invest in communities that can sometimes feel forgotten.

Additional event announcements and locations for the 2026 multi-state series will be shared by Operation Honor: Rural Salute in the months ahead.

About Operation Honor: Rural Salute

Operation Honor: Rural Salute serves veterans, service members, and their families through community events, meaningful connection, and mission-driven initiatives that honor service and strengthen lives, with a special heart for those in rural communities. For more information please visit: https://www.ohruralsalute.org/

Media Contact

Michelle Lang

Executive Director

Operation Honor: Rural Salute

Michelle@OHRuralSalute.org

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