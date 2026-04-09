Besler Holdings Announces IT Leader Ramey Burke Joins Team

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Besler Holdings, a newly formed holdings company, proudly announces the addition of Ramey Burke as Director of Software Development to its team.

We’re thrilled to welcome Ramey to the team. We are confident that his deep expertise will help us build better products to better support our team and clients.” — Wade Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Besler Holdings

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Besler Holdings, a newly formed holdings company, proudly announces the addition of IT leader Ramey Burke to its team.

Ramey Burke joins Besler Holdings as Director of Software Development. He brings extensive experience to the team, including strategic oversight, team development, and architectural depth with a long track record of building and improving business-critical software.

Burke is a senior software and engineering leader with deep experience managing development teams, modernizing legacy platforms, and delivering enterprise software across cloud, SaaS, healthcare, payments, security, and analytics domains. His background spans both hands-on technical leadership and people management, with experience leading multiple teams, mentoring managers, driving Agile/Scrum adoption, shaping architecture, and partnering closely with executives, product, sales, support, and customers.

“I’m excited to join Besler Holdings as Director of Software Development and to support a talented team in a dynamic, growth-focused environment. I look forward to driving collaboration, exploring new technologies, and helping deliver best-in-class software solutions that create real value for our clients and partners,” said Burke.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ramey to the team. We are confident that his deep expertise will help us build better products to better support our team and clients,” Wade Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Besler Holdings said.

About Besler Holdings

Besler Holdings is a new organization focused on building and growing a family of businesses benefiting from our dedicated and experienced Legal, IT and Marketing team members. For more information, visit www.besler.holdings.



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