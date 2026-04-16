Affordable ADHD Care Without Insurance Now Available in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi
Sometimes the biggest shift isn’t in your space—it’s in your mind. When ADHD is understood and supported, everyday life in Honolulu can feel lighter, clearer, and more manageable.
Elevating Minds Psychiatry introduces transparent, subscription-based ADHD treatment for Honolulu residents facing rising insurance costs
Elevating Minds Psychiatry is addressing this challenge by offering affordable ADHD care without insurance through transparent, subscription-based treatment plans for individuals across Honolulu and the Hawaiian islands.
“Insurance barriers shouldn’t prevent someone from getting the care they need,” said Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, founder and psychiatric provider at Elevating Minds Psychiatry. “We’ve created a model where individuals in Honolulu can access high-quality ADHD treatment without confusion, delays, or restrictions.”
Rising Insurance Costs in Hawaiʻi
Across Honolulu and the state of Hawaiʻi, individuals seeking psychiatric services often encounter:
- High deductibles and out-of-pocket costs
- Limited provider availability
- Long wait times for in-network care
- Short, impersonal appointments
These challenges can delay treatment and create gaps in care, especially for individuals with ADHD who benefit from consistent, personalized support.
Subscription-Based ADHD Treatment in Honolulu
Elevating Minds Psychiatry offers a simplified approach to mental health care in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi through affordable, subscription-based plans:
Discovery Plan (New Patients)
Comprehensive ADHD evaluation with rapid access
$400 first month, then $99/month
ADHD Copilot Plan (Ongoing Care)
Medication management and ongoing support
$200 first month, then $99/month
Beyond ADHD Plan (Complex Cases)
Specialized care for more complex presentations
$1,500 initial month, then $99/month
Transparent and Accessible Care
Elevating Minds Psychiatry provides:
- Clear, upfront pricing
- HSA/FSA-compatible payments
- Telehealth services across Hawaiʻi
- Direct provider communication
- Ongoing support without restrictive limits
“Affordable care is about more than cost. It’s about access, clarity, and consistency,” said Mattox.
ADHD Services Designed for Real Life
The practice delivers psychiatric services in Honolulu, HI through a telehealth-first model that prioritizes convenience and flexibility.
Services include:
Comprehensive ADHD Evaluations
Personalized, in-depth assessments.
Medication Management in Honolulu
Collaborative, evidence-based care.
Telehealth ADHD Services Hawaiʻi
Accessible care for residents across Oʻahu and neighboring islands.
Start with an ADHD Screening
Elevating Minds Psychiatry encourages individuals in Honolulu to take their ADHD Symptom Screening Quiz available on their website.
This tool helps identify common ADHD-related patterns, offering a starting point for those unsure about their symptoms.
“Understanding your mind is the first step toward meaningful change,” said Mattox. “You don’t have to navigate this alone.”
About Elevating Minds Psychiatry
Elevating Minds Psychiatry is a neurodivergent-led mental health practice providing ADHD treatment, psychiatric evaluations, and medication management in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi and across the Hawaiian islands via telehealth. The practice specializes in affordable, accessible care designed to remove traditional barriers and support long-term wellness.
Contact Information:
Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC
Elevating Minds Psychiatry
Phone: (808) 563-4128
Email: info@elevatingmindspsychiatry.com
Website: https://www.elevatingmindspsychiatry.com
Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC
Elevating Minds Psychiatry
+1 (808) 563-4128
email us here
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