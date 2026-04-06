Handel’s Ice Cream expands in Oregon with new location in Hillsboro

Grand Opening April 18. First 100 guests receive Free Ice Cream for a Year.

HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving handcrafted treats since 1945, is officially expanding its Oregon footprint with its newest location in Hillsboro, located at 3307 SE Reed Drive, Hillsboro, OR 97123. The shop will kick off its celebration with an official ribbon cutting with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, April 17, starting at 11:00 a.m. To celebrate the ceremony, the shop will offer a Buy One, Get One Free special from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. that day.On Saturday, April 18, the celebration continues with the official Grand Opening. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the first 100 guests in line will receive FREE Ice Cream for a Year. * The festivities will also include balloon twisting and a face painting from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.The Hillsboro location represents a new addition by franchisee Tim Joyce, who operates multiple Handel’s Ice Cream shops in Oregon. Joyce, who manages several successful locations in the region including Bend, Eugene, Portland, and Sherwood, brings a deep passion for the brand's heritage to this new venture."Bringing Handel’s to Hillsboro is another exciting chapter in our journey with the brand," said Tim Joyce, Owner of Handel’s Hillsboro. "We’ve seen incredible support across our other locations, and we can't wait to become a staple in the Hillsboro community."The Hillsboro scoop shop will feature a rotating selection of 48 flavors, ranging from classic favorites to innovative seasonal creations, made fresh daily, as well as pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services. The shop will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.For more information about Handel’s Hillsboro, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/hillsboro/ *Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

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