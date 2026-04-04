Terry Ravenscroft Tees Up Golf Course Chaos in 'Captain's Day'

NEW MILLS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain's Day, a laugh-out-loud read written by acclaimed British comedy writer Terry Ravenscroft, revolves around a golf club captain's worst nightmare. Originally published in 2014, the book has garnered enthusiastic responses from readers who have praised its almost-true-to-life plot, superb characters, and Ravenscroft's masterful humour.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗚𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗪𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆?The story unfolds when the current year’s club captain, Henry Fridlington, and his wife Millicent organise Henry’s ‘Captain's Day’ in the fond hope that it will create a memorable celebration. Instead, a series of catastrophic incidents transform it into the worst day of Henry’s life. The event takes place shortly after Henry has introduced a controversial 'no swearing on the golf course' rule - a policy not well-received by the club’s members. What follows is an escalating series of disasters involving the police, the fire brigade, dance DJ Daddy Rhythm and even naked golfers descending upon the course, when all hell breaks loose and Henry’s carefully planned day descends into absolute chaos.𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗿-𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱:The book doesn't just feature brilliant humour; it also shows clever writing. From the opening pages, readers are drawn into a roller-coaster ride of comedy funny enough to leave them in stitches. The characters are well developed, resembling real people with authentic mannerisms: in other words typical golf club members.Ravenscroft uses natural, conversational language throughout, giving the narrative an authentic feel. While the book is set exclusively in the world of golf, readers don't need to be golf fans to enjoy the humour.𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:Captain's Day stands among the most-praised works by the well-acclaimed humorist. The story, characters, and well-timed punchlines have all garnered glowing reviews from readers who praise both the writing quality and clever plot development.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿:Captain's Day is simply one of Ravenscroft's many praise-worthy comedy works. Born in Derbyshire, England, in 1938, the British author has 21 humorous books to his credit. Three of his books, Coca-Cola, Dear Air 2000, and Stairlift to Heaven, ranked in the top ten of the Kindle Best Sellers list simultaneously.Before taling up novel writing Ravenscroft was a comedy scriptwriter, writing sor comedy legends including Les Dawson, The Two Ronnies, Morecambe and Wise, and Alas Smith and Jones. He's credited with the award-winning BBC radio series Star Terk Two.His work has received endorsements from notable figures, including Barry Cryer, Griff Rhys Jones, June Whitfield, and Roy Hudd, as well as commendations from David Renwick (creator of One Foot in the Grave) and Andy Hamilton (writer of Outnumbered).

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