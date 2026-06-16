Brosix Launches New Chat Room Controls for Teams, Clients, Partners, and Attendees

Brosix Logo Brosix new features for private channels Brosix new features for private channels graph

New Chat Room controls expand Brosix giving businesses a private, structured way to communicate with people outside their organization.

What we’ve heard from customers over the past year is they want to communicate with clients and partners with structure and security. These new controls make that possible without adding complexity.” — Stefan Chekanov, Co-founder and CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brosix, a secure private messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the release of four new chat room controls: Read Only, Publishers, Hide Members, and Moderators. The update enables businesses to build structured broadcast channels and managed communities — not just for internal teams, but for clients, partners, event attendees, and other external audiences — all within a single private, encrypted network.For most small businesses, communicating with clients and partners still relies on consumer messaging apps, email threads, and SMS - tools that were never designed for structured, professional communication. The result is lost messages, no admin control, and communication tied to personal phone numbers rather than the business itself. The new Brosix features address this gap directly.How the New Controls WorkEach of the four new controls can be applied independently to any chat room within a Brosix private network:• Read Only prevents general participants from posting messages, turning a chat room into a one-way broadcast channel.• The Publishers setting designates specific users who are permitted to send messages in a Read Only room.• Hide Members conceals the participant list from other members, enabling anonymous group communication.• The Moderators setting grants selected users the ability to delete messages sent by others, enabling community management at scale.The controls can be combined to create a range of communication environments. A Read Only room with designated Publishers functions as a private broadcast channel — suitable for company announcements, client newsletters, or event logistics . Adding Hide Members makes the channel anonymous. An open room with Moderators enabled supports community-style discussion with oversight. All configurations run within Brosix’s existing encrypted, private network infrastructure.Executive Quote“We built Brosix to give businesses the communication infrastructure they actually need — private, simple, and fully under their control. What we’ve heard from customers over the past year is that this need extends beyond the internal team. They want to communicate with clients and partners with the same structure and security. These new controls make that possible without adding complexity or requiring a separate platform.”— Stefan Chekanov, Founder and CEO, BrosixKey Use CasesThe new functionality is designed for businesses that manage defined groups of people — clients, members, or attendees — and need a reliable, structured channel to reach them. Representative use cases include:• Financial advisors and wealth managers distributing market updates or investment insights to client groups via a private broadcast channel• Business and executive coaches managing group programs with a dedicated content channel and a separate moderated discussion space• Real estate agents and property managers keeping buyers, sellers, or tenants informed through a structured announcement channel• Event organizers sending one-way logistics updates to large groups of attendees without exposing participant details• Franchise operators and corporate L&D teams maintaining consistent communications across distributed locationsAvailabilityThe new chat room controls are available immediately to Brosix customers on paid plans. They are accessible through the Brosix web-based administration panel. Brosix is available across all major desktop, mobile, and web platforms. A free trial with no credit card required is available at www.brosix.com About BrosixBrosix is a secure, private and easy-to-use instant messaging platform built for teams. It brings the simplicity and smooth experience of consumer chat apps into the workplace — helping teams communicate faster, stay focused, and get more done. With Brosix, teams can chat, call, share files in real time, all through a private communication space that works out of the box, with no complex setup or IT resources needed. Brosix serves small and mid-sized businesses across all industries and is available on all major platforms. For more information, visit www.brosix.com

Brosix - Instant Messenger for your Business

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.