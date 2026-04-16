Yokowo Co., Ltd. Leverages Automotive Antenna Expertise to Enter Tracking and IoT Connectivity Market

Third-Generation Remote Keyless Entry System: Enables vehicle locking/unlocking via smartphone. Compatible with passenger cars, trucks, construction, and agricultural equipment. High-Precision GNSS Antennas (L1/L2, L1/L5, Full-Band): Compact antennas supporting L1–L6 + L-Band, delivering surveying-level accuracy. Waterproof High-Gain 4G/5G/MIMO Antenna: Supports 2x2 MIMO in a compact design for various IoT applications. High-Precision Radio Wave Measurement Site: Enables fast, accurate testing for high-frequency applications such as ADAS, autonomous driving, and 5G. Video: https://youtu.be/GyqKUf87IXc

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yokowo Co., Ltd. (Yokowo) is expanding beyond its long-standing automotive antenna business into tracking and broader IoT connectivity applications. Building on decades of precision metal processing and in-vehicle antenna development, the company is shifting from product-based sales toward solution-based offerings that combine hardware, software, and subscription services.

History of Yokowo

Yokowo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1922 by Chutaro Yokoo and began by producing precision metal pipes with diameters as small as 1 mm. Building on this capability, the company developed spring bars for wristwatches and has continued to refine its core technologies while expanding into new business areas in response to changing market needs.

In 1956, Yokowo developed rod antennas for radios using its precision metal pipe processing technology. In 1957, the company adapted these antennas for automotive use and has since expanded its in-vehicle antenna technologies and product lineup. Today, Yokowo supplies a wide range of antennas—including radio, GPS, ETC, and LTE antennas—primarily to Japanese automakers.

In 2023, Yokowo established an Incubation Center to develop new applications and growth opportunities. The center supports a business transformation from product-based sales to solution-based offerings, including software and subscription services. It also drives expansion into non-automotive markets such as MaaS, IoT, next-generation mobility, and robotics by leveraging expertise gained through automotive antenna manufacturing.

In Japan, Yokowo provides antennas for industrial mobility applications such as construction machinery, agricultural equipment, and drones. The company also offers IoT antenna products, including 4G/5G MIMO antennas used for vending machines and remote monitoring of construction equipment—helping customers improve operational efficiency and reduce labor needs.

As part of these initiatives, Yokowo has developed an onboard remote keyless entry system that enables users to lock and unlock vehicles via smartphone. Designed for rental cars, car-sharing services, construction machinery, private vehicle fleets, and agricultural equipment, the system has already launched in Japan. It removes the need for physical key handovers, enabling labor-saving and unmanned operations, and improves vehicle management efficiency through cloud integration.

Technological Capabilities and Global Expansion

Antenna development is conducted at Yokowo’s R&D facility in Tomioka City, Gunma Prefecture. The facility includes anechoic radio wave measurement chambers that can evaluate performance from individual antenna components to full vehicles—providing a globally rare environment for verifying radio performance and quality and supporting the development of advanced antenna products.

Building on its strong technological foundation in Japan, Yokowo has strengthened its global production and sales network. Currently, overseas sales account for 70% and overseas production for 90% of its operations, establishing a highly globalized business structure.

Yokowo and the U.S. Antenna Market

Yokowo entered the U.S. antenna market in the late 1990s and established a U.S.-based sales and manufacturing center in 2002. As one of the world’s largest automotive markets and a leader in next-generation communications, IoT, mobility, and robotics, the United States provides an environment where Yokowo can expand its application- and solution-oriented antenna offerings.

To address these market needs, Yokowo began full-scale sales activities in the U.S. in July 2023 for antenna products used in IoT, next-generation mobility, and robotics. In June 2024, the company introduced its antenna solutions by exhibiting at IoT Tech Expo North America 2024, further expanding its local presence.

Amid growing demand for high-speed, high-capacity communications driven by 5G, 6G, and generative AI, Yokowo aims to help realize a safe and comfortable connected mobility society. The company plans to do so by advancing radio-frequency and antenna technologies that support new services and applications.

Notes

The information in this news release is accurate as of the announcement date and may be subject to change without prior notice.

Spokespersons for Media Interviews

Media interviews and press inquiries will be handled by the following representatives:

・Takayuki Yokote, General Manager, Marketing Office Dept., VCCS Business Div./Incubation Center, Yokowo Co., Ltd.

・Haruhisa Uchida, Executive Officer, Marketing Office Dept. of Incubation Center, Yokowo Co., Ltd.

・Hideyuki Matsumoto, Deputy General Manager, Public Relations Department, SCI (Sustainability & Corporate Integrity) HQ, Yokowo Co., Ltd.

・Reimi Okonogi, Public Relations Department, SCI (Sustainability & Corporate Integrity) HQ, Yokowo Co., Ltd.

Product Inquiries

Yokowo Co., Ltd. Incubation Center, Platform Business Promotion Division, Sales Department

TEL: +81-3-3916-3114

HP: https://www.yokowo-antenna.jp/en/

Yokowo Manufacturing of America, LLC

Zack Thomas: +1-614-429-8966 (z_thomas@yokowo.com)

Takayuki Yokote: +1-614-395-7096 (t_yokote@yokowo.com)

Media Contact (Japan)

Yokowo Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department (Okonogi)

Mobile: +81 (0) 90-4603-0450

E-mail: r-okonogi@jp.yokowo.com

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