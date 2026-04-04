Start Running by Brian Garvey to Be Released Soon, A Story of Digital Threats and Human Decisions

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new fiction book titled Start Running by Brian Garvey is expected to be released soon. The story offers a grounded look at how modern technology, particularly cybersecurity, connects with everyday life in ways that are not always visible at first.𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲The book follows Ronan Savage, who works in a cybersecurity company in Dublin. His role involves helping businesses protect their data and systems. At the start, his life appears steady and predictable.That sense of normalcy is disrupted when a colleague is suddenly found dead while on a trip abroad. The incident raises questions that do not have clear answers. What first appears to be an isolated event begins to unfold into something more complex.As Ronan tries to understand what happened, he starts noticing small but important details. These moments gradually come together, drawing him into a situation that extends beyond his professional world.𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆The story reflects how the digital world is closely linked with real life. It shows how actions taken online can carry consequences that are not immediately clear but can become significant over time.The narrative touches on areas such as cybersecurity, restricted online spaces, and the handling of sensitive information. These elements are presented in a way that supports the story without overwhelming it, allowing readers to stay focused on the events and their impact.𝗔 𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲Alongside its technical setting, the book places strong focus on the human side of the story. Ronan is shown dealing with uncertainty, personal loss, and the pressure of making sense of a situation that continues to evolve.His reactions are measured and realistic. At times, he questions his own judgment, while also trying to move forward. These moments bring depth to the character and help shape the direction of the story.The narrative also highlights how people respond when faced with situations that challenge their understanding and sense of control.𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗼Start Running is written for adult readers who enjoy fiction that combines suspense with real-world themes. It may appeal to those with an interest in technology, investigation-driven narratives, and stories that focus on character development.The book is suited to readers who prefer a clear and engaging narrative without unnecessary complexity, while still maintaining a thoughtful and well-structured storyline.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿Brian Garvey is the author of Start Running. Through this work, he brings together a fictional narrative with elements drawn from cybersecurity environments.His writing style focuses on clarity and steady progression, allowing the story and its characters to develop naturally. The emphasis remains on delivering a narrative that is both engaging and grounded.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝘂𝘁One of the key strengths of Start Running is its realistic approach. The story builds gradually, relying on detail and progression rather than dramatic exaggeration.It also brings together professional and personal aspects of the main character’s life. This balance allows readers to see both the external challenges and internal responses that shape the story.The result is a narrative that develops with purpose, keeping the reader engaged while maintaining a consistent and believable tone.𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆Start Running is currently in the pre-publication stage and is expected to be released soon. Further details regarding its release and availability will be shared in due course.

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