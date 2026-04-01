American Management University Expands Global Academic Partnerships, Strengthening Presence in India, Emerging Markets

AMU graduates pose for a group shot at their graduation in Bangkok Aug 2024 American Management University students sit in meeting at California learning site. AMU logo on dark wall American Management University graduates await being called on stage

Expanding global partnerships to deliver flexible, career-focused education across India, Asia, and emerging markets

PARIS, FRANCE, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU), a globally oriented institution dedicated to accessible and career-focused education, has announced the expansion of its international partnership network, with a growing presence in India and other emerging markets across Asia and Africa.This strategic initiative reflects AMU’s continued commitment to increasing access to flexible, high-quality higher education for working professionals and aspiring leaders worldwide.In particular, AMU has strengthened its engagement in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing education markets, by collaborating with recruitment partners and academic organizations to create accessible pathways to undergraduate and graduate programs.“India represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving education landscape,” said Roy Virgen. “We are proud to work alongside partners who share our vision of expanding opportunity through flexible, globally oriented education.”Alongside its growing footprint in India, AMU continues to build relationships across key regions including East Africa and South Asia, supporting a diverse and expanding international student community.Through its partnership model, AMU collaborates with local organizations to support recruitment, advising, and student success, while maintaining centralized academic oversight and program quality.AMU’s programs are designed for working professionals seeking practical, career-aligned education, with flexible structures that allow students to balance academic progress with professional responsibilities.As part of its continued expansion, AMU is actively seeking a select group of institutional and recruitment partners to join its growing global network.Organizations interested in exploring partnership opportunities are invited to contact AMU directly at partnerships@amu.edu.eu.

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