Gov. McMaster Authorizes Deployment of S.C. Incident Support Team to Hawaii for Flood Response

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of South Carolina State Fire’s Palmetto Incident Support Team (IST) were authorized by Governor Henry McMaster to deploy to assist with response and recovery efforts following flash flooding in parts of Hawaii.

While deployed, IST members will integrate into the Honolulu County Emergency Operations Center and support ongoing operations in coordination with local, state, and federal partners.

The deployment was coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the national mutual aid system that facilitates state-to-state disaster assistance.

"South Carolina has seen firsthand how devastating flooding can be. When we have faced disasters, other states have offered their support," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Now, it is our turn to do the same for the people of Hawaii. I am confident these seven members of our Palmetto Incident Support Team will provide critical assistance and help the Honolulu community begin to recover."

South Carolina has previously supported Hawaii through EMAC, including deploying a mitigation specialist and an Individual Assistance officer following flooding in 2018, as well as providing remote A-Team support during the 2023 wildfires.

"This deployment reflects SC State Fire’s role in supporting national incident management efforts," said State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones. "Our team is prepared to integrate quickly, provide experienced support, and help sustain ongoing operations in Honolulu. It reinforces our mission to be the focal point for service and support to save lives and property, both within South Carolina and beyond."

South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson emphasized the critical role of states supporting one another in times of crisis.

"South Carolina has long been committed to supporting our partner states through EMAC," said Director Stenson. "Time and again, we’ve mobilized support for communities facing disasters across the Southeast, the West Coast, and beyond."

More information on the Palmetto Incident Support Team can be found here.