University of Denver Faces Increased Scrutiny in Colorado and California Over Donor-Fund Governance & Public Claims

Fair Start Movement

University of Denver is facing increased scrutiny concerning donor-funds and assumptions underlying the public claims of impact, benefit, and protection.

Fair Start asks why over $150,000 has not been returned to the donor or formally resolved for two years?” — www.FairStartMovement.org

CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of Denver Sturm College of Law faces increased scrutiny in Colorado and California over donor-fund governance and undisclosed baseline assumptions underlying claims of impact, public benefit, protection, and well-being.The matter began after an early 2026 complaint through www.FalseClaimsChecker.org led to inquiries about donor-fund governance and omitted baseline assumptions in claims tied to the Animal Law Program and Animal Activist Legal Defense Project. The Fair Start Movement says the school’s responses did not resolve those concerns, expanded questions about donor intent and fund use, and led it to ask the Federal Trade Commission and Colorado and California authorities to investigate.The full story is here: https://fairstartmovement.org/university-of-denver-sturm-college-of-law-faces-increased-scrutiny-i-fair-start-movement/ The donor-fund issue became concrete when A. F. Rothschild, PhD, Director of the Center for Contemporary Equine Studies (CCES), sought accounting for two years regarding Center funds without an on-point response. After Dean Bruce P. Smith was contacted, Smith wrote in February 2026 that more than $90,000 had been charged during 2023-24 for salary, benefits, and travel tied to proposed equine initiatives; that SCOL and CCES could not align on priorities; that equine-related work had been paused; that no charges had been made since August 2024; and that $158,403.24 remained. Donor materials identify the total award as $250,000.Fair Start asks why the roughly $150,000 has not been returned or formally resolved for two years. Those disclosures turned the matter into a donor-intent and fund-governance dispute involving a named donor, a designated equine fund, and unresolved questions about whether representations matched the status of the funded work.The school received two written inquiries: one on donor-fund use and donor intent tied to equine-designated funding raised by Rothschild, and another from The Fair Start Movement seeking baseline clarity for benefit claims tied to those programs. Both received responses, but the issues expanded rather than narrowed, and the matter has since reached the Colorado Attorney General, Colorado Secretary of State, and California Attorney General.On February 25, 2026, Dean Smith wrote that the Animal Law Program supports research, affiliated faculty, public events, a certificate program, courses, externships, and the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project. Fair Start argues that this did not answer its narrower question: what evaluative baseline governs the school’s benefit claims. That matters because the Program’s Annual Report says it will enhance animal protection in the United States and globally for generations, is a Colorado hub for education, advocacy, and compassion, elevates the voices of all beyond human animals, and will expand its impact throughout Colorado and across the nation.Fair Start says the issue is not whether activity occurs, but whether impact or benefit claims disclose the evaluative baseline needed to interpret them, including what counts as benefit, excluded harms or costs, counted populations, time horizon, and treatment of uncertainty and tradeoffs. Suriya Khan, co-director of the Fair Start Movement , said the inquiry has become a formal case because the reply did not identify the baseline used for public-benefit language or the disclosure limits attached to those claims.Zahara Nabakooza of TruthAlliance.global said the matter reflects misdirection of funding from macro-level benefit to infants and animals together and requires accountability, transparent measurement, and a zero-baseline approach tied to future human and nonhuman outcomes.The matter now presents an investigative issue under omission, donor-reliance, and misleading-net-impression theories reflected in FTC deception standards and California unfair-competition law, including FTC material-omission principles, California’s UCL and false-advertising rules. It argues that the school cannot seek trust, money, credibility, or public reliance through claims of impact, public benefit, well-being, compassion, or protection while leaving unstated the assumptions that determine those terms.The dispute may affect how universities, nonprofits, and advocacy programs describe public impact, outcomes, and benefit claims. Fair Start directs journalists, donors, advocates, and institutions to www.FalseClaimsChecker.org to screen such claims, force baseline clarity before reliance, and identify similar false or omission-based claims across sectors and worldwide.About Fair Start MovementFair Start Movement examines compliance, disclosure, and governance in public-benefit claims through research, complaints, and policy advocacy. www.FalseClaimsChecker.org is one of its projects, learn more at https://fairstartmovement.org/falseclaimschecker/ Media Contact

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