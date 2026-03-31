Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Announces Judicial Appointments To Second And Fifth Circuit Courts

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS

TO SECOND AND FIFTH CIRCUIT COURTS



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 31, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced the appointments of two judges to the Circuit Courts of the Second and Fifth Circuits, following nominations from the Judicial Selection Commission.

“These appointments reflect our continued commitment to a fair, efficient and compassionate judicial system,” Governor Green said. “Judge Annalisa Bernard Lee and Judge Michael Soong bring deep experience, integrity and a strong sense of service to the bench. I am confident they will serve the people of Hawaiʻi with fairness and dedication.”

Annalisa M. Bernard Lee has been appointed to a judgeship with the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit (Maui). Bernard Lee currently serves as a District Court judge for the Second Circuit and is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the people of Maui in this new capacity,” Bernard Lee said. “I remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all who come before the court are treated with fairness, respect and dignity.”

Michael K. Soong has been appointed as a judge for the Circuit Court of the Fifth Circuit (Kauaʻi and Ni‘ihau). Soong currently serves as a District Court judge of the Fifth Circuit and has been temporarily assigned to the Circuit Court, where he also serves as chief judge. He is a graduate of the Kamehameha Schools and the Southwestern University School of Law.

“I am humbled by the trust placed in me and honored to serve the people of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau in this role,” Soong said. “I look forward to continuing my service with integrity, impartiality and a commitment to justice for our community.”

The Judicial Selection Commission submitted nominees for each vacancy in accordance with the Hawaiʻi State Constitution. The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

A photo of judicial nominee Bernard Lee can be found here.

A photo of judicial nominee Soong can be found here.

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