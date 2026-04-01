03/31/2026

Attorney General Tong, DCP Commissioner Cafferelli and DEEP Commissioner Dykes Announce Gasoline Abnormal Market Disruption

Notice of Market Disruption Triggers Price Gouging Consumer Protections

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong, Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes announced an “abnormal market disruption” in gasoline prices will trigger additional consumer protections against price gouging.

“Gas prices fluctuate all the time, and price changes and price increases are normal. But the skyrocketing prices right now are not normal. This is the direct result of Donald Trump’s incompetently-managed war of choice in Iran. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has now notified my office of an abnormal market disruption, which triggers additional consumer protections during this time. Overcharging consumers is unacceptable at any time, but during this abnormal market disruption it is illegal. Connecticut will take strong action against anyone taking advantage of Connecticut consumers during this international crisis,” said Attorney General Tong.

“DCP is monitoring complaints, and while it is normal for gas prices to fluctuate with the seasons, we will make note of any abnormal activity,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “We will analyze complaint data in accordance with the law and work with the Office of the Attorney General to take appropriate actions if needed.”

“DEEP is working closely with the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Consumer Protection to provide the information they need to be kept apprised of the price impacts,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “We will continue to partner with them to ensure they have the information necessary to protect consumers.”

During an abnormal market disruption, it is unlawful to charge an “unconscionably excessive price” for energy resources, including gasoline, electricity, and home heating oil. An “unconscionably excessive price” may occur when there is a gross disparity between the price during the market disruption and the price in the ordinary course of business immediately prior to the market disruption and the price is not attributable to additional costs. The abnormal market disruption law covers unconscionably excessive prices charged at the retail, distributor and wholesale levels.

State statute requires that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection monitor the wholesale price of gasoline in the Hartford and New Haven areas. When the wholesale price of gasoline is over $3.00 per gallon and the daily price change is over 15 percent when compared to any of the last 90 days, DEEP is required to notify the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Consumer Protection of an “abnormal market disruption.”

DEEP reported on March 30 that the wholesale price of gasoline as monitored in the New Haven area was $3.1222 This price was 77.1 percent above the $1.7630 wholesale price of gas as of January 2. In the Hartford area, the wholesale price of gasoline was $3.1002 as of March 30. That price was 73.1 percent above the $1.7912 wholesale price on January 2.

Acting in coordination with the Department of Consumer Protection, the Office of the Attorney General may file suit against price gougers and seek appropriate relief, including injunctive terms, restraining orders, restitution, and civil financial penalties designed to deter future unscrupulous sellers. DCP may also impose fines up to $10,000 per violation.

It is important to remember that prices at the pump will continue to fluctuate along with changes in wholesale prices. Not every increase in gasoline prices constitutes price gouging. Every complaint will be investigated and all facts will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. You can assist in the State’s investigations by sharing as much detail as possible in your complaints, including receipts if possible. Please include in your complaints the address of the gas station, the date and time of your purchase, and the exact price you paid.

Anyone who suspects price gouging should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General online at www.ct.gov/agcomplaints.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov