SLOVENIA, March 30 - The transaction was launched on Monday morning against a backdrop of constructive market conditions and strong investor appetite for high-quality sovereign paper. Books officially opened at 9:00 AM Beijing Time with an initial pricing range of 1.70% to 2.20%.

The offering attracted broad interest from domestic Chinese Interbank investors, robust demand allowed the issuer to tighten pricing within the initial range, the final issuance size is RMB 4 billion with final coupon at 1.89%. The issuance establishes Slovenia as a sophisticated pioneer in the Asian capital markets, demonstrating a proactive approach to diversifying its global funding sources.

The lead Underwriter and the Lead Bookrunnber is Bank of China Limited, Joint Lead Underwriters and the Joint Book runners are China Construction Bank Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited, and The Export-Import Bank of China.

Geographical Distribution:

CHINA 93.4%

CHINA HK 6.0%

AFRICA 0.6%

Investor Distribution:

BANK 98.2%

SECURITIES HOUSE 1.2%

Overseas Investors 0.6%

Not to be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly in whole or in part in or into or to any person located in or resident in the United States or into any other jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so.

The Notes are being offered and sold pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, outside the United States in offshore transactions, in reliance on, and in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement has been prepared for use in connection with the offer and sale of the Notes and does not constitute an offer to any person in the United States. Distribution of this announcement to any person within the United States is unauthorised. In member states of the EEA, this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). In the UK, this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This communication is being distributed to, and is directed only at, persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, does not apply.

A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating organisation.

Manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are eligible counterparties, professional and retail (all distribution channels).

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein come must inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.