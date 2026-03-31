Response to the approval by the Israeli Parliament of a bill enabling capital punishment

SLOVENIA, March 31 - Especially concerning is the discriminatory character of the approved bill against Palestinians in the Occupied Territory.

Slovenia recalls that the right to life is a fundamental human right, as protected under international human rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The death penalty is incompatible with these standards and risks violating the prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Slovenia calls upon Israel to respect its obligations under international law.