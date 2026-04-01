Secretary Naig to Present the Tupper Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Poppe Farms of Chickasaw County recognized for stewardship, livestock care and community leadership

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 31, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Tupper Family of Chickasaw County during a ceremony on Thursday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their family farm located south of Ionia.

Larry and Joanne Tupper operate Poppe Farms alongside the next generation of family members, including their son Michael and daughter-in-law Amanda Tupper and their children Lucy and Clare; their daughter Jennifer Kuehn and her husband Cory and their children Weston, Charlie and Avery; and their nephew Griffin Poppe and his wife Ally and their children Harper, Hayden and Elle. Other family members include Stephanie and Blake Sorensen of St. Paul, Minn. and their children Ashton and Alma, as well as Katie Tupper and her fiancé Logan Schweinefus of Hudson.

The family raises wean to finish hogs and feeds cattle while also growing corn and soybeans. The farm continues a long family legacy in Chickasaw County. Joanne’s father grew up in Chickasaw County, and her parents, Edmund and Alma Poppe, purchased the home farm in 1952. Joanne’s brothers began farming with their father in the early 1970s. Larry and Joanne purchased her dad's portion of the farm enterprise in 1988 and farmed alongside Joanne’s brothers until they began retiring in 2015. Today, the Tupper family is actively working to transition the farm to the next generation.

“Being a good farm neighbor means taking pride in caring for your livestock, protecting the land, and staying involved in your community,” said Secretary Naig. “The Tupper family demonstrates that commitment every day through their conservation practices, their dedication to responsible livestock care, and their strong involvement in local organizations. Farm families like the Tuppers help strengthen rural communities, and I am pleased to recognize their efforts by presenting them with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Environmental stewardship is an important part of the Tupper family’s operation. They utilize conservation practices including grass waterways, minimum till, and no till to protect soil and water. They plant rye as a cover crop, a practice that supports soil health and water quality while also providing a source of feed for their cattle.

The operation emphasizes responsible livestock care and modern farm management. The family utilizes tools such as Performance Beef to manage cattle feeding and record keeping. They also utilize Iowa State University Group Tracker technology to monitor swine performance. The farm maintains Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) and Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certifications that demonstrate their commitment to high standards of animal care.

The Tupper family is deeply involved in their community and agricultural organizations. Joanne serves as coordinator for the Chickasaw County 4-H Fair concession stand and previously served as a 4-H club leader and as a member of the Chickasaw County Youth Development Committee. She has also been active in her church, serving on church council, teaching Sunday school and leading confirmation classes.

Larry previously served as president of the Chickasaw County Extension Council, and both Larry and Joanne are members of the New Hampton FFA Alumni. Joanne currently serves as president of the Chickasaw County Cattlemen and secretary of the Chickasaw County Pork Producers. She previously served as president of the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association research farm. Larry is a member of the Chickasaw County Cattlemen, Chickasaw County Pork Producers, Iowa Corn Growers Association and Iowa Soybean Association and previously served on the board of the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association research farm.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.