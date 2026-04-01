Secretary Naig Presents 2026 Ag Leader Awards for Outstanding Contributions to Iowa Agriculture

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Great Outdoors Foundation and America Needs Farmers honored at the 14th Annual Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 31, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recognized one individual and two organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the continued success, resilience, and growth of Iowa agriculture during the 14th Annual Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner held on March 30 in Ankeny. Secretary Naig presented the Ag Leader Awards to Gov. Kim Reynolds for Outstanding Service to Agriculture; the Great Outdoors Foundation for Leadership in Conservation; and America Needs Farmers (ANF) for Leadership in Community.

The annual Ag Leaders Dinner brings together farmers, agribusiness leaders, conservation partners, and community stakeholders from across the state to celebrate Iowa agriculture and the people and partnerships that continue to move it forward. As part of Iowa’s America250 celebration, this year’s dinner carried a patriotic theme and recognized the enduring role of agriculture in the nation’s history and future.

“As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of United States independence, we recognize that agriculture has helped sustain this nation for generations,” said Secretary Naig. “Governor Reynolds, the Great Outdoors Foundation, and America Needs Farmers are building on that legacy through leadership, innovation, and service. Their work supports farmers, advances conservation, and strengthens rural communities across our state. It also reflects the kind of forward-looking leadership that keeps Iowa agriculture competitive and growing in a rapidly changing world.”

The Ag Leaders Dinner included a keynote address from Lindsay Graham, an award-winning podcast host and public historian known for his storytelling on American history and the people and events that have shaped the nation. The dinner was the culminating event of Iowa Ag Week, celebrated March 23 through March 30. It is hosted by Secretary Naig, organized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and funded by the Iowa Economic Development Foundation.

2026 Iowa Ag Leader Awardees:

Outstanding Service to Agriculture – Governor Kim Reynolds

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Gov. Reynolds has been an unwavering champion for Iowa agriculture, our farmers, and rural communities, who will stand among the most successful and impactful leaders in our state’s history. Throughout her time in office, she has consistently advanced policies that strengthen Iowa agriculture, including investing in water quality and conservation initiatives beginning with the first bill she signed into law, expanding access to biofuels and leading the nation with the first-ever E15 access standard, growing markets through trade missions, supporting the Choose Iowa program, delivering disaster and flood response assistance to farmers, and strengthening opportunities for young and beginning farmers. She has also taken important steps to protect Iowa farmland and ensure it remains in the hands of those who will steward it for future generations. From cutting taxes and streamlining government to promoting innovation and value-added agriculture, her leadership has been defined by a clear focus on enhancing freedom, strengthening rural communities and making Iowa more prosperous for all.

Photo Caption: Secretary Naig, left, presents Gov. Kim Reynolds with the Secretary's Ag Leader Award for Outstanding Service to Agriculture during the 2026 Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner. First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds joined the Governor on stage to receive the honor. (Photo by Ryan Morrison)

Leadership in Conservation – Great Outdoors Foundation

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Great Outdoors Foundation (GOF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing conservation, protecting natural resources, and enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities across Iowa through innovative partnerships and investments. GOF is one of nearly 450 public and private partners that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship works alongside to deliver meaningful, on-the-ground projects that improve soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat. Together, the Department and GOF are advancing rural and urban water quality wetlands in Hamilton and Polk Counties and supporting 47 grade stabilization structures currently underway in the Missouri River basin in southwest Iowa. These projects are reducing nutrient loss and improving water quality. With more than $1.1 million contributed by GOF and its donors, this partnership is leveraging private investment to expand the reach and impact of conservation efforts. Additional collaborative projects are also under discussion, reflecting a shared commitment to innovative, scalable solutions that benefit Iowa’s natural resources, farm families, and communities for generations to come.

Photo Caption: Secretary Naig, center, presented representatives of the Great Outdoors Foundation with the Secretary's Ag Leader Award for Leadership in Conservation during the 2026 Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner. Representatives of Great Outdoors Foundation pictured are left to right: Kaitie Hartmann, Sara Carmichael, Georgia Van Gundy, Jen Cross, Hannah Inman, Michelle Flattery, and Melissa Campbell. (Photo by Ryan Morrison)

Leadership in Community – America Needs Farmers (ANF)

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America Needs Farmers (ANF) was founded in 1985 in the midst of the 1980s Farm Crisis, when farm families across Iowa and the nation were facing extraordinary hardship. What began as a simple but powerful show of support – placing the ANF logo on University of Iowa football helmets – quickly grew into a lasting movement that elevated the importance of farmers to a national audience. Now celebrating 40 years, ANF remains as relevant and impactful as ever, continuing to connect consumers with agriculture, bridging the gap between rural and urban communities, and reminding us that agriculture positively touches our daily lives. Powered by the partnership between the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and the University of Iowa Athletic Department, ANF is just as important today as it was four decades ago, because America still needs farmers.

Photo Caption: Secretary Naig, third from left, is joined by Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson, third from right, and America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor recipients Jared DeVries, left, and his wife Jamie, and Matt Kroul, right, and his wife Nicole. Secretary Naig presented America Needs Farmers with the Secretary's Ag Leader Award for Leadership in Community during the 2026 Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner. (Photo by Ryan Morrison)