Shadow OS Introduces the First App to Apply Jungian Psychology to Everyday Decisions

Shadow OS applies 3,000 years of decision science and Jungian psychology to the choices people lose sleep over. Now on iOS and Android.

Jung found that when you bring a real question to this system, the response is not random. He called that synchronicity.” — Yilin Zhao, Founder, Shadow OS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than half of adults worldwide feel ill-equipped to manage the decisions they face, according to a 2024 study of more than 17,500 people across 12 countries by HSBC. A 2023 Harvard report found that 50 percent of young adults say not knowing what to do with their lives is hurting their mental health. The wellness industry has built apps for meditation, sleep, therapy, journaling and fitness. None of them help a person decide.Phoenix & Aura LLC today announced the availability of Shadow OS: The Decision App on the Apple App Store and Google Play . Shadow OS is the first mobile app to apply Jungian archetypal psychology to personal decision-making , built on the I Ching, a system of 64 hexagrams that Carl Jung wrote the foreword to in its definitive Western translation in 1950.The app works simply. A user types a question about a real decision: a job offer, a relationship, a financial move. Shadow OS maps the question to one of 64 hexagrams, each representing a recognizable human situation involving change, conflict or uncertainty. Then it delivers a single directional reading (move forward, hold or pull back) with context specific to the question asked. A reading takes about 60 seconds.The existing market for decision apps is split between random generators (spinner wheels and coin flips with tens of millions of downloads) and analytical tools (weighted pros-and-cons calculators that still require the user to decide). Shadow OS occupies a different position entirely: a committed, structured reading backed by a system that predates Western philosophy."Jung found that when you bring a real question to this system, the response is not random. He called that synchronicity. That is what we built Shadow OS on. You ask a question, you get one clear direction," said Yilin Zhao, founder of Shadow OS.The app tracks five life dimensions: Career, Love, Energy, Conflict and Timing. After multiple readings, users can see which areas are drawing the most attention and where their patterns repeat. The goal is not prediction. It is structured self-examination applied to everyday choices.Shadow OS is available as a free download with one dimension included at no cost, permanently. Premium access ($9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with a 3-day free trial) unlocks all five dimensions, pattern analytics and full reading history.Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6757407948 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.shadowos.app Website: https://shadowos.io About Phoenix & Aura LLCPhoenix & Aura LLC builds tools for personal decision-making. Shadow OS is the company's first product, applying Jungian archetypal psychology to offer structured clarity on the choices people face every day. The app is available on iOS and Android. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

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