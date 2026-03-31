3/31/26 – LEGACY LAND CONSERVATION GRANTS AWARDED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

LEGACY LAND CONSERVATION GRANTS AWARDED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026

HONOLULU — Pristine coastal areas, culturally significant shorelines, native forest habitat and lands that support traditional practices and community access will now be protected with the help of state funding for land acquisition.

The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) approved recommendations from the Legacy Land Conservation Commission and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) to award up to $7 million in state grants for five conservation projects across Maui and Molokaʻi.

The properties to be conserved (and the grantees) are:

Honolua Bay , a 17.8-acre collection of parcels in Lahaina, Maui, encompassing coastal and mauka lands that frame one of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic bays. The area supports critical habitat, cultural sites and heavy public use. Protection of these parcels will enable coordinated management of visitor access, restoration of natural resources and preservation of the area’s significant cultural and ecological value. (Save Honolua Coalition)

, a 17.8-acre collection of parcels in Lahaina, Maui, encompassing coastal and mauka lands that frame one of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic bays. The area supports critical habitat, cultural sites and heavy public use. Protection of these parcels will enable coordinated management of visitor access, restoration of natural resources and preservation of the area’s significant cultural and ecological value. (Save Honolua Coalition) Mālama Kaunakahakai , approximately 23 acres along Molokaʻi’s south shore near Kaunakakai Wharf. This coastal property includes wetlands, native waterbird habitat and areas traditionally used for canoe landings and gathering. The project supports protection of open space and the establishment of a permanent base for Molokaʻi’s voyaging community. (Hui Waʻa O Molokaʻi)

, approximately 23 acres along Molokaʻi’s south shore near Kaunakakai Wharf. This coastal property includes wetlands, native waterbird habitat and areas traditionally used for canoe landings and gathering. The project supports protection of open space and the establishment of a permanent base for Molokaʻi’s voyaging community. (Hui Waʻa O Molokaʻi) Kalokoʻeli Shoreline , a 7.2-acre stretch of shoreline parcels on Molokaʻi adjacent to Kalokoʻeli Fishpond. The area forms a cultural and ecological corridor connecting land and sea, supporting traditional aquaculture, shoreline habitat and community-based stewardship. Acquisition will protect access for cultural practices and strengthen long-term management of this important landscape. (KHM International)

, a 7.2-acre stretch of shoreline parcels on Molokaʻi adjacent to Kalokoʻeli Fishpond. The area forms a cultural and ecological corridor connecting land and sea, supporting traditional aquaculture, shoreline habitat and community-based stewardship. Acquisition will protect access for cultural practices and strengthen long-term management of this important landscape. (KHM International) East Maui Coastal Fores t, more than 540 acres along the Hāna Highway on Maui’s northeast coast. This mixed native forest provides habitat for endangered plants, native seabirds and the Hawaiian hoary bat, while also protecting streams and nearshore ecosystems. The acquisition will maintain critical watershed functions. (DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife)

t, more than 540 acres along the Hāna Highway on Maui’s northeast coast. This mixed native forest provides habitat for endangered plants, native seabirds and the Hawaiian hoary bat, while also protecting streams and nearshore ecosystems. The acquisition will maintain critical watershed functions. (DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife) Haneoʻo ʻĀina, approximately 115 acres in Hāna, Maui, consisting of pasturelands and areas with significant cultural and historical resources, including burial sites and other wahi pana. The project will help preserve the rural character of Hāna, protect important cultural landscapes and support stewardship and education, with initial partial funding awarded this year. (Ke Ao Haliʻi)

The state Legislature established the Land Conservation Fund in 2005 to provide permanent, dedicated funding for land conservation through a portion of the real estate conveyance tax. Since that time, the Legacy Land Conservation Program has helped to protect 53 properties covering 37,000 acres statewide.

The grant application and approval process includes consultation with multiple state agencies, field visits, public meetings and review by the Legacy Land Conservation Commission. Final approvals are made by the BLNR and the governor.

These grants support the preservation and protection of lands with natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural and historic value. They also help provide public access to these resources and strengthen partnerships between government and community-based organizations.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Legacy Land Conservation Program website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/llcp/

Photographs – Legacy Land Conservation Grant awardees FY 26: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nug48yv0y2bdm7v329f4i/AKZ4LMQ4L2Vhzg-VHh0ZKOg?rlkey=1phktddtwpeli2w2yi3fwbi5k&st=j2t1d71r&dl=0

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]