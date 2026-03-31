3/31/26 – $1.5 MILLION NOW AVAILABLE FOR WILDFIRE MITIGATION PROJECTS ACROSS HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

$1.5 MILLION NOW AVAILABLE FOR WILDFIRE MITIGATION PROJECTS ACROSS HAWAIʻI

HONOLULU – Grants of up to $300,000 are now available for high-impact, shovel-ready projects that reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildfire safety in areas where communities and natural landscapes meet.

The Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO), in partnership with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), has opened the second funding round of the Hawaiʻi Urban Interface (HUI) Wildfire Grant Program.

The Fiscal Year 2026–2027 grant round will provide $1.5 million in funding for wildfire mitigation projects statewide.

“Reducing hazardous fuels in areas where communities and wildlands meet is an important step we can take to reduce wildfire risk in Hawaiʻi,” said DLNR Acting Chairperson Ryan Kanaka‘ole. “This program helps local partners take action on the ground to improve community safety and strengthen landscape resilience across the state.”

“Many communities already know the steps needed to reduce wildfire risk,” said Eric Moller, HWMO Wildfire Mitigation Programs manager. “This program provides the funding and support needed to turn those plans into real mitigation work on the ground.”

The program builds on a successful pilot year launched in 2025. During the first funding round, nine projects across four islands helped reduce wildfire risk for more than 8,000 homes. More than 12,500 acres were treated through vegetation management and other mitigation activities. Projects also improved more than 20 miles of roads, firebreaks and evacuation routes that support wildfire response and community safety.

Funding for the program is provided through DLNR-DOFAW and supports local partners implementing wildfire risk reduction projects around the state.

Eligible activities include hazardous fuels reduction and vegetation management, fuel breaks and green breaks, native species restoration, defensible space improvements around homes and neighborhoods, planning for wildfire mitigation and landscape resilience, and other projects that reduce wildfire risk to homes, infrastructure and communities.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, homeowner associations and local government agencies. A 25 percent cost share (match) is required for funded projects.

Applications for the Fiscal Year 2026–2027 funding round are open now.

Virtual Information Session: April 2, 11:00 a.m. HST

Application Deadline: April 20, 2026

Award Notification: May 2026

Project Start: June 1, 2026

Join us for a virtual information session on the HUI Wildfire Grant Program on Thursday, April 2 at 11:00 a.m. HST. Register to attend and learn more about the application process, eligible projects and how to apply:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/dFzZ0jq7TWOkQ5Ywep-qKA#/registration

More information and application materials are available at:

www.hwmo.org/huigrant2026

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – 2025 Community Fire Mitigation Projects, Media Clips-March 30, 2026

https://vimeo.com/1178479312

Photos – Wildfire Mitigation Projects Across Hawaiʻi. Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zna251o58kpkd1v8d5lwz/AGFDK3oTlSB_FBC1OlE6W5M?rlkey=k9ca0gn6d9s4ger3sk7tae7mo&st=suaalowa&dl=0

Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]