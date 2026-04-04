Hawaii Building Expert Lance Luke Introduces Consumer Protection Initiative Following Recent Floods

Lance Luke warns Hawaii homeowners to avoid unlicensed contractors after recent floods and offers free recovery guides to ensure a safe rebuild.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following significant flooding across Hawaii this week, forensic construction engineer Lance Luke has announced the launch of a statewide consumer protection initiative. The program is designed to assist property owners in navigating the technical requirements of flood recovery while identifying the regulatory standards for licensed contracting.The initiative follows recent storm damage reported from Haleʻiwa to Waialua. According to Luke, the period immediately following a natural disaster often sees an increase in unlicensed activity and substandard repair work."The objective of this initiative is to ensure that the rebuilding of Hawaii’s infrastructure meets current safety and building codes," said Lance Luke, Principal of Construction Management Inspection (CMI). "Homeowners are advised to perform due diligence by verifying professional licenses through the DCCA Professional Vocational Licensing portal and requiring proof of general liability and workers' compensation insurance before work begins."The program includes the release of three technical guides focused on flood remediation, contractor selection, and structural integrity. These resources provide checklists for identifying "red flags" in property damage and navigating the insurance claim process for structural repairs.The announcement follows Luke’s recent analysis on the ThinkTech Hawaii broadcast network, where he discussed the estimated $1 billion in damages attributed to the recent Kona Low. During the segment, Luke detailed the risks of hidden structural rot and foundation failure that can occur even in the absence of visible leaks."Documentation is a critical component of a safe recovery," Luke added. "Validating a contractor's local business address and ensuring all agreements are captured in a written contract are essential steps in protecting property investments."About Construction Management Inspection (CMI)Construction Management Inspection (CMI) provides forensic construction engineering and project oversight in Hawaii. Principal Lance Luke has over 45 years of experience in building safety and served as a consultant for the State of Hawaii Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO).About ThinkTech HawaiiThinkTech Hawaii is a Honolulu-based 501(c)(3) civic engagement platform. Founded in 2001, the network features citizen journalist hosts covering local and global issues. More information is available at https://thinktechhawaii.com/ Media Contact: Lance Luke Construction Management Inspection +1 808-754-3425 lanceluke@hawaiibuildingexpert.comOnline Resources: https://hawaiibuildingexpert.com/

Hawaii Storm Recovery Guide: Lance Luke reveals how to spot $1B in unseen damage, navigate insurance, and avoid predatory contractor scams after the storm.

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