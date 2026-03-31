Mayor Bowser Celebrates Second Chance Month, Invites Returning Citizens and Their Families to Participate in Upcoming Community Events

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Mayor’s Office on Returning Citizens Affairs (MORCA), and the DC Department of Corrections (DOC) are inviting residents to celebrate Second Chance Month, a local and national observance throughout April that highlights the importance of supporting individuals returning home from incarceration and strengthening pathways to successful reentry. Throughout April, the District will host a series of events and initiatives focused on connecting returning citizens with employment opportunities, critical resources, and community support, including at DOC’s Ready Center in Congress Heights—DC’s comprehensive service center for returning citizens.

“When our returning citizens thrive, our city is stronger,” said Mayor Bowser. “Through the READY Center, through MORCA, and through the many dedicated partners who show up every day to create meaningful second chances for DC residents, we are giving more Washingtonians the opportunities they need to succeed and to help our communities succeed.”

The Mayor’s Office on Returning Citizens Affairs works year-round to support formerly incarcerated residents by connecting them with workforce development programs, education and training opportunities, and essential services. Through partnerships with community organizations, government agencies, and local employers, MORCA continues to advance the District’s commitment to removing barriers to reentry and creating pathways to opportunity for returning citizens. MORCA continues to expand its impact through sustained community engagement and targeted programming, having served 7,716 residents and provided 10,917 referrals to critical resources and services in just the last 18 months. The office has launched 10 new initiatives and awarded $310,000 in funding to organizations dedicated to supporting and employing returning citizens. MORCA has also completed seven cohorts of the Georgetown Paralegal Program, resulting in 70 certified paralegals equipped with specialized skills to advance their careers. Additionally, MORCA’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Program has helped 42 residents become licensed drivers, with 38 currently employed in CDL-required roles, further strengthening access to stable, high-demand career pathways for returning citizens.

“Second Chance Month is a reminder that successful reentry strengthens families, communities, and our city as a whole,” said Talib Shakir, Director of the Mayor’s Office on Returning Citizens Affairs. “At MORCA, we are committed to expanding access to opportunities and ensuring returning citizens have the resources, support, and partnerships they need to move forward.”

Mayor Bowser launched the DC Department of Corrections READY Center in 2019, creating a cornerstone of the District’s reentry infrastructure that has since served thousands of residents returning from DOC and Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities with coordinated, wraparound services. Backed by significant District investment and sustained cross-agency collaboration, the READY Center model brings together government partners and community-based organizations in one location to streamline access to essential resources. Services include assistance obtaining identification and vital records, connections to housing and public benefits, workforce development, education and training opportunities, behavioral health referrals, and ongoing case management, ensuring residents can address multiple needs through a single, centralized entry point.

The READY Center has had a strong impact on the community, consistently delivering successful reentry outcomes. A 2023 study by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council found that more than half of participants accessed critical services that supported their transition back into the community, with participants also showing a reduced likelihood of returning to incarceration. And in FY 2025 alone, the READY Center served over 8,900 returning citizens. By lowering barriers to access and delivering services in a coordinated, person-centered model, the READY Center has strengthened the District’s public safety strategy while improving stability, opportunity, and long-term outcomes for returning citizens.

“Every returning resident deserves a real opportunity to move forward, and the READY Center helps make that possible,” said Thomas Faust, Director of the DC Department of Corrections. “By engaging individuals early and continuing that support once they return home, we are improving reentry outcomes through strong collaboration between government and community partners.”

Residents are invited to attend the following events to celebrate Second Chance Month:

Understanding Record Sealing and Expungement in DC

This information session at the READY Center, facilitated by the Neighborhood Legal Services Program, is designed to help participants understand the DC criminal record sealing and expungement process. The event provides guidance on eligibility, application steps, and available legal support to help individuals navigate the process.

Second Chance Simulation

This interactive simulation from MORCA allows participants to experience the challenges individuals often face during the early stages of reentry. The event is designed to build understanding and empathy among stakeholders, service providers, and community members about the barriers returning citizens navigate.

Returning Citizens Roundtable

MORCA, in partnership with the Commission on Re-Entry and Returning Citizens Affairs, will host a roundtable discussion bringing together returning citizens, service providers, and community stakeholders. The conversation will focus on understanding the current state of reentry and identifying policy and program solutions informed by lived experience.

Step Correct: Professional Clothing Drive & Workshop

This MORCA event supports returning citizens by addressing clothing barriers that may arise when entering the workforce. Attendees will receive professional attire and guidance on workplace dress to help prepare them for employment opportunities and career advancement.

Hospitality Resource & Hiring Fair

This hiring fair at the READY Center is designed to connect hospitality employers with job-ready candidates who hold industry-recognized certifications. The event provides a streamlined opportunity to engage with qualified talent, conduct onsite interviews, and support workforce pathways for returning residents.

MORCAShe: Strength in Her Story

This event features a screening of “How Did I Get Here,” a film highlighting the journeys, challenges, and triumphs of women navigating reentry. Following the film, participants will engage in a reflective discussion and creative activity focused on healing, empowerment, and community support.

Mastering Your Money Financial Literacy Workshop

This information session at the READY Center, facilitated by Master Wealth Builders LLC, is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive personal finance course. The workshop will offer practical guidance and tools to help individuals reduce debt, build credit, and increase long-term savings.

Open Mic Night

MORCA’s Open Mic Night provides a platform for returning citizens to share their voices and experiences through spoken word, poetry, and storytelling. The event celebrates creativity and resilience while fostering community dialogue around second chances, personal growth, and transformation.

Welcome Home Expo for Returning Citizens

MORCA’s resource expo will connect returning citizens with employers, job training providers, record relief services, treatment programs, and other key supports. The event will also feature panels and discussions focused on housing, parole and probation, family reunification, training opportunities, child support, and custody resources.

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