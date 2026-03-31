74 DAYS LATER: Republican Legislators Block Public School Funding to Give Themselves Pay Hike

Phoenix, AZ - Today marks 74 days since Governor Katie Hobbs released her balanced executive budget proposal to the public. The balanced budget lowers costs, invests over $1 billion in public education and cuts taxes for the middle class while ending tax breaks for data centers.

Instead of engaging in serious budget negotiations, today Legislative Republicans continued to hold public education funding hostage to their political games. Republican legislators blocked an amendment to SCR 1012 to put funding for Arizona public schools on the November ballot. While blocking the attempt to fund Arizona public schools, legislative Republicans instead voted to advance a proposal to create a commission that will raise legislator pay.

“It’s shameful that legislative Republicans moved a measure to hike their own pay while sabotaging the future of Arizona students and teachers,” said Hobbs communications director Christian Slater. “While Governor Hobbs and House Democrats are fighting to fund our public schools, raise teacher pay, and give every student a safe and secure learning environment, legislative Republicans are focused on their own bank accounts. Republicans need to stop holding public education funding hostage to their cynical campaign politics, negotiate in good faith, and show the people of Arizona their budget plan.”

The latest Republican sabotage of public education funding comes after indicted fake elector Jake Hoffman tweeted, “[i]f Republicans decide to surrender on 123, they will be effectively underwriting the Hobbs’ [sic] reelection campaign.” Republican budget negotiators have since said there is no path forward for a Prop 123 deal and have refused to release their budget proposal.

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