[3-30-2026] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Boner Bears Honey, a product promoted and sold for sexual enhancement on various websites and possibly in some retail stores. This product was identified during an FDA inspection of Pure Vitamins and Natural Supplements LLC, in Tampa.

Boner Bears Honey has been recalled by one of its distributors – Pure Vitamins and Natural Supplements. Visit the company’s press release for more information.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Boner Bears Honey contains sildenafil and tadalafil not listed on the product label.

Sildenafil and tadalafil are the active ingredients in the FDA-approved prescription drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively, used to treat erectile dysfunction. FDA approval of Viagra and Cialis is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. These undeclared ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

This notification is to inform the public of products potentially marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drug ingredients and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, pain relief and body building and are often represented as being all natural. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing these products.

FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients.

For more information: