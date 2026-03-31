October - December 2025 | New Safety Information or Potential Signals of Serious Risks Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS)

Alyglo (immune globulin intravenous, human-stwk) Increased hypersensitivity reactions in patients receiving certain product lots FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Bispecific T-cell engager therapies Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) injection

Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) injection

Imdelltra (tarlatamab-dlle) for injection

Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn) injection

Talvey (talquetamab-tgvs) injection Hypogammaglobulinemia FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) injection Kesimpta (ofatumumab) injection Mavenclad (cladribine) tablets Colitis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Calquence (acalabrutinib) capsules; tablets Aplastic anemia FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) for injection Infusion related reaction, including anaphylaxis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Gavreto (pralsetinib) capsules Hepatitis B reactivation FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Gavreto (pralsetinib) capsules Rhabdomyolysis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Gavreto (pralsetinib) capsules Tuberculosis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Metformin-containing products Lactic acidosis in patients with mitochondrial disease FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Vecuronium bromide injection (a particular generic product) Product label confusion The peel-off sticker on the container label was revised to include all required information, including the total quantity of drug substance per total volume and the expression of strength as 1 mg/mL concentration after reconstitution.

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