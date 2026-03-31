Increased hypersensitivity reactions in patients receiving certain product lots
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Bispecific T-cell engager therapies
Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) injection
Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) injection
Imdelltra (tarlatamab-dlle) for injection
Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn) injection
Talvey (talquetamab-tgvs) injection
Hypogammaglobulinemia
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) injection
Kesimpta (ofatumumab) injection
Mavenclad (cladribine) tablets
Colitis
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Calquence (acalabrutinib) capsules; tablets
Aplastic anemia
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) for injection
Infusion related reaction, including anaphylaxis
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Gavreto (pralsetinib) capsules
Hepatitis B reactivation
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Gavreto (pralsetinib) capsules
Rhabdomyolysis
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Gavreto (pralsetinib) capsules
Tuberculosis
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Metformin-containing products
Lactic acidosis in patients with mitochondrial disease
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Vecuronium bromide injection (a particular generic product)
Product label confusion
The peel-off sticker on the container label was revised to include all required information, including the total quantity of drug substance per total volume and the expression of strength as 1 mg/mL concentration after reconstitution.
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October - December 2025 | New Safety Information or Potential Signals of Serious Risks Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS)
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