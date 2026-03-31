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Dr. Anthony Mobasser Featured by American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry for Porcelain Veneers Inspired by Da Vinci Principles

The same principles used in classical art—proportion, symmetry and restraint—also apply when evaluating and planning veneer cases.” — Dr. Anthony Mobasser - Celebrity Dentist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anthony Mobasser, a cosmetic dentist based in Los Angeles, has been featured by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry in an article that examines his clinical approach to porcelain veneers and the influence of classical artistic principles on his treatment philosophy.The article, titled "Porcelain Veneers Through Precision, Restraint, and Experience", presents Dr. Mobasser’s perspective on veneer treatment, including how concepts associated with Leonardo da Vinci inform his approach to proportion, symmetry, and visual balance in smile design.Dr. Mobasser’s feature appears as part of the AACD’s effort to share clinical insights and treatment philosophies with both dental professionals and patients seeking information about cosmetic dentistry.“Smile design involves both analysis and observation,” said Anthony Mobasser. “The same principles used in classical art—proportion, symmetry and restraint—also apply when evaluating and planning veneer cases.”The AACD article describes veneer treatment as a structured clinical process rather than a single procedure. It outlines how each phase—diagnosis, planning, preparation and placement—contributes to the final outcome. Dr. Mobasser explains that these steps are interconnected and that consistency across each stage supports predictable results.Porcelain veneers are commonly used to address concerns such as spacing, tooth shape and discoloration. The AACD feature explains that successful veneer treatment depends on careful case selection and planning rather than a uniform approach. Dr. Mobasser notes that each case requires evaluation of both functional and visual factors before treatment begins.A central theme in the article is the concept of restraint, which Dr. Mobasser associates with both clinical decision-making and classical design. He explains that treatment planning involves determining how much change is appropriate while preserving the natural structure of the teeth.“Restraint helps maintain proportion,” Dr. Mobasser said. “The goal is not to overcorrect, but to make adjustments that fit within the overall structure of the patient’s smile.”The AACD article connects this concept to principles often associated with Renaissance art, where balance and proportion were used to guide composition. Dr. Mobasser explains that similar ideas can be applied when designing veneers, particularly in relation to tooth size, spacing and alignment.In discussing proportion, the article highlights how relationships between individual teeth contribute to the overall appearance of a smile. Dr. Mobasser notes that these relationships are evaluated during the planning phase and guide decisions related to veneer shape and placement.“Each tooth is part of a larger composition,” he said. “The way they relate to each other affects how the final result is perceived.”The feature also addresses symmetry as a component of aesthetic evaluation. Dr. Mobasser explains that while perfect symmetry is not always present in natural dentition, a balanced appearance can be achieved through careful planning and adjustment.The AACD article describes how visual balance can be influenced by contour, alignment and spacing. Dr. Mobasser notes that these factors are considered together rather than individually when developing a treatment plan.In addition to artistic principles, the article emphasizes the role of clinical experience in veneer treatment. Dr. Mobasser explains that experience contributes to decision-making, particularly in complex cases where multiple variables must be managed simultaneously.The feature outlines how pattern recognition developed over time can support more efficient evaluation and planning. Dr. Mobasser notes that this experience allows for adjustments during treatment while maintaining consistency with the original plan.The AACD article also highlights the importance of collaboration with dental laboratories. Dr. Mobasser explains that communication between the clinician and technician is a key part of translating a treatment plan into a final restoration.“Collaboration supports accuracy,” he said. “It allows for refinement in shape, contour and shade based on the original design.”The article discusses how shade selection and contouring are influenced by both clinical and visual factors. Dr. Mobasser notes that the perception of color can vary depending on lighting, adjacent teeth and underlying structures.These variables are evaluated during the planning phase and guide decisions throughout the fabrication process. The AACD feature explains that attention to these details contributes to a cohesive result.Technology is also addressed in the article as a tool that supports visualization and planning. Dr. Mobasser notes that digital imaging and diagnostic tools can assist in evaluating cases and communicating with patients.“Technology provides additional information,” he said. “But it does not replace the need for clinical judgment.”The AACD feature presents Dr. Mobasser’s approach as one that integrates traditional principles with modern tools. It highlights how classical concepts such as proportion and balance remain relevant in contemporary cosmetic dentistry.Dr. Mobasser’s practice in Los Angeles focuses on cosmetic dental procedures, including porcelain veneers and smile design. His work often involves cases where multiple aesthetic concerns are addressed through a comprehensive treatment plan.The article explains that veneer treatment is not considered in isolation but as part of a broader evaluation that includes bite alignment, tooth condition and overall oral health. Dr. Mobasser notes that this evaluation informs the treatment plan and guides each stage of the process.“Each case is evaluated as a whole,” he said. “The treatment plan reflects that evaluation.”The AACD feature also outlines the sequence of appointments involved in veneer treatment. These may include consultation, diagnostic planning, preparation and placement. Dr. Mobasser explains that each phase allows for review and adjustment.Preparation techniques are discussed in relation to preserving natural tooth structure while creating space for the veneer. The article notes that preparation varies depending on the case and is guided by the treatment plan.Patient communication is presented as an important part of the process. Dr. Mobasser explains that discussing expectations, limitations and potential outcomes helps align treatment goals.“Clear communication supports better planning,” he said. “It allows for a more focused approach to treatment.”The AACD article also references the role of documentation in cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Mobasser notes that documenting cases allows for analysis and review, which can inform future treatment decisions.This process of review contributes to ongoing refinement of techniques and supports consistency in clinical outcomes. The feature presents documentation as part of a structured approach to treatment.Dr. Mobasser’s perspective on veneer treatment reflects a balance between analysis and execution. He emphasizes that each step in the process contributes to the final result and that maintaining continuity across these steps is essential.“Each phase builds on the previous one,” he said. “The process is designed to maintain that progression.”The AACD’s coverage of Dr. Mobasser provides insight into how classical artistic principles can be applied in a clinical setting. It presents his approach as one that draws from both historical concepts and contemporary practice.For patients, understanding how these principles influence treatment planning can provide additional context when considering cosmetic dental procedures. The AACD article offers an overview of how veneer cases are developed and implemented.In addition to professional publications, dental practices are expanding access to educational resources through digital platforms. These resources may include written content, visual guides and video explanations of procedures.Dr. Mobasser’s practice provides educational materials designed to support patient understanding of cosmetic dentistry. These resources outline procedures such as porcelain veneers and explain the steps involved in treatment.The practice also offers a library of video content that addresses common questions and provides visual explanations of dental procedures. This library is intended to supplement written information and support patient education.Access to educational content allows patients to review treatment options before scheduling consultations. It also supports more informed discussions during appointments.In addition to educational resources, Dr. Mobasser’s practice includes a live chat service that allows patients to ask questions and request information at any time. This service is available continuously and is part of an effort to improve accessibility.The AACD feature aligns with these efforts by providing detailed information about veneer treatment in a professional context. It highlights how clinical decisions are made and how treatment plans are developed.Dr. Mobasser’s inclusion in the AACD’s published content reflects his participation in ongoing discussions within cosmetic dentistry. The article presents his perspective as one that integrates experience, structured planning and principles associated with classical art.As cosmetic dentistry continues to evolve, resources such as AACD publications contribute to the exchange of clinical approaches and ideas. These publications provide a platform for sharing perspectives and for informing both practitioners and patients.Dr. Mobasser encourages patients to review available information when considering cosmetic dental procedures. He notes that understanding the process can support more effective communication during consultations.“Information helps guide the discussion,” he said. “It allows for a clearer understanding of the treatment process.”The AACD article featuring Dr. Mobasser is available through the organization’s newsroom and provides a detailed overview of his perspective on porcelain veneers and the role of classical principles in treatment planning. You can read the full article here: https://aacd.com/newsroom/porcelain-veneers-through-precision-restraint-and-experience

Dr. Anthony Mobasser - Celebrity Dentist in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, CA | Los Angeles Dentist Specializing in Porcelain Veneers & Smile Makeovers

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